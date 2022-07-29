New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former University of Vermont student armed with an AR-15-stye weapon shot and killed a woman and critically wounded her friend before turning the gun on himself a short distance from the college campus, police said.

Acting Chief John Murad of the Burlington Police Department said Mikal Dixon, 27, entered an apartment along North Winooski Avenue by breaking a window at 2:20 a.m. Monday. Kayla Noonan, 22, and a friend, identified only as “CR,” lived in the apartment at the time.

Classes at the university, approximately one mile from the crime scene, are set to begin on August 29.

Dixon, police said, climbed through the window with an AR-15-style short-barreled rifle, when he opened fire.

“He shot and killed Ms. Noonan. He shot and wounded CR and then he shot and killed himself,” Murad said. Police were able to piece together the tragic series of events from CR, who called 911 but was “close to death” by the time officers were able to get to the home.

Police had feared that CR’s description of events would be a “declaration of death” based on her condition, but she is now stable, but in critical condition, Murad said.

Investigators determined that Dixon and Noonan “had a relationship dating back several years,” and that the three were involved, though Murad would not elaborate on the relationship.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, but police could not immediately say whether the gun was purchased legally.

The motive behind the attack is not clear.