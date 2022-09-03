New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The recent alleged Duke-BYU women’s volleyball incident is now affecting the basketball season, which practically doesn’t start for another three months.

The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team has canceled two games against BYU — one this year and one next — in response to the alleged incident.

Duke’s Rachel Robinson claimed a fan racially abused her and her black teammates “throughout the match” against BYU.

However, the claim has received pushback from witnesses who say they “heard absolutely nothing”.

Despite the conflicting reports, Gamecocks head coach Dan Staley was comfortable with her decision.

“As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best for my players and staff,” Staley said in a statement released by South Carolina on Friday. “What happened at BYU has caused us to reevaluate our home and away, and I don’t think this is the right time for us to be involved in this series.”

A BYU spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Duke, in the third game, initially confirmed they had heard a concussion, but no one was identified.

The man said four staff members and a uniformed official spoke to the student section (the fan in question was a Utah Valley student) and Duke made no complaints for the rest of the match.

BYU apologized for the incident and banned the fan in question, but the school said the man was ejected from the game for “interfering with the guests” rather than taunting the players.

Both BYU officials and BYU police have not confirmed that slurs were used, nor could they say whether the man was yelling in Richardson’s direction while she was acting as she claimed.

“Various BYU athletics employees are reviewing video from BYUtv and other cameras in the facility available to the volleyball team for image review. This continues immediately after Friday night’s match,” BYU Associate Athletic Director Joan McBride said in a statement. “The man who was banned was someone Duke identified as using racial slurs. However, we could find no evidence of that man using racial slurs during the match.”

A BYU athletics official also told BYU’s student-run newspaper that the fan is emotionally challenged.

“When a mentally disabled fan approached a Duke player, the Duke team suddenly recognized the ‘voice’ of the disabled person making the same slurs,” the official said. “They never saw or showed a face, just a voice. They banned this guy. Not for blasphemy, but for interfering with visiting guests. The BYU athletics staff reviewed footage of the entire game and the man identified by Duke was never seated. The student section. She did not add to the story, saying the crowd BYU banned an innocent person to appease and clear up their PR mess. I don’t know if Ms. Richardson actually misheard something or made up this story on purpose, it sure didn’t cause the criticism BYU got. There is zero evidence of slander. Not a single witness came forward besides Ms. Richardson. Not a single one. Not a single thing was caught on cell phone video or BYUtv’s many camera angles. How this guy said a slur during ‘every single serve’ is improbable.”

However, according to the police report, someone left a threatening voicemail to the BYU coach on Sunday and “confronted” the Duke player after Friday’s game and made the player feel “uncomfortable.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.