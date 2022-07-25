New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Dozens of incoming University of Michigan Medical School students walked out of a pro-life keynote speaker’s speech, after previous petitions to have the speaker removed failed.

Pro-life assistant professor of medicine at UMMS, Dr. A few dozen people rose from their seats and headed for the doors of the auditorium after Christine Collier took the stage to address freshmen at her white coat ceremony on Sunday, video of the ceremony showed.

A video of the walkout quickly garnered over 200K likes on Twitter.

Collier’s speech was not expected to focus on abortion, but some students petitioned weeks before school to remove her as the keynote speaker in support of the unborn child.

Jim Harbaugh of Michigan expressed dismay at the pro-life remarks

“I want to acknowledge the deep wounds our community has suffered over the past several weeks,” Collier began her speech, which could be a veiled reference to the controversy surrounding the protest or the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“We have a lot of work to do to recover,” she added, National Review reported. “And I hope that for today, for this time, we can focus on what matters most: coming together to welcome our newly admitted students and their families to one of the greatest professions that exist on this earth.”

The protesting group consisted of students, students wearing their medical white coats and some parents. The school said 168 new medical students attended the initiation ceremony and took the White Coat Oath and the Hippocratic Oath.

The petition to remove Collier, director of the UMMS program on health spirituality and religion, ultimately led to the school’s dean, Dr. Marshal Runge refused.

According to the report, he expressed in his decision “the critical importance of diversity of individual thought and ideas, which is fundamental to academic freedom and excellence.”

Students, in actions shown on Sunday, expressed disapproval of his decision.

According to the report, Dr. Collier did not mention abortion, Roe v. Wade, or any other political topic in her keynote address. She simply encouraged students and parents and advised them on what to expect when starting a career in healthcare.

Republicans push pro-family, pro-mother policies in the wake of Dobbs’ administration

Before the event, Collier thanked her supporters for encouraging her and helping her prepare for the speech.

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh drew backlash for his pro-life views when he shared these views at a Right to Life event.

“I believe in having the courage to give birth to the unborn,” he said. Via, Detroit Catholic . “I love life. I believe in loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what make me believe. To quote Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. You were born, I set you apart. I appointed you a prophet to the nations.’

Michigan Medicine, an academic and medical center owned by the University of Michigan, provides abortion services because abortion is legal in the state.