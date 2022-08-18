New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The University of Maryland, Baltimore, lists “anti-racist” activism as a “preferred” qualification for students applying to become writing advisors.

Writing consultants at the University of Maryland, Baltimore are tasked with providing students with feedback on course assignments and assisting with cover letters, grant writing, and other writing tasks.

As per job description above University website“Previous anti-racist coursework or activism” is listed as a preferred qualification.

The website also says that writing center staff “approach our work with writers with an anti-racist lens” and says that students use campus jobs to “enhance” their “social justice curriculum.”

“For students committed to anti-racist action in their own professional practices and communities, rigorous preparation will be a major advantage of this on-campus job,” the website says.

Students working as writing consultants will also learn about “language justice theory” and prepare students to challenge “racial language ideology” with clients.

Other schools ask applicants to demonstrate their commitment to “anti-racism” across the country.

For example, in November 2021, Pennsylvania State University asked assistant professors of architecture to demonstrate how “equity, diversity, inclusion” has been incorporated into their academic research.

Although the position is for applicants with a background in architecture, the job posting states that the “ideal candidate” will work to “establish an anti-racism and anti-oppression culture.”

“The College of Art and Architecture is working to establish an anti-racism and anti-oppression culture that embraces individual identity, fosters a culture of inclusion, and promotes equality through curriculum, values, standards, ideals, policies, and practices,” the description said. States “ideal candidates will provide evidence of their experience and contribution to these objectives.

Applicants are directed to explain in their cover letter how “equity, diversity, inclusion and relevance relate to your academic, research, creative activity and/or service experience.”