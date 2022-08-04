New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

When Justice Clarence Thomas recently withdrew from a class he teaches at George Washington University Law School, it was the latest example of the toxic atmosphere in academia that makes the free exchange of ideas impossible. Citing academic-freedom guidelines, Roe v. GW administrators admirably sided with the mob, demanding that Wade rescind his vote to reverse it, which “does not shield students from ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even offensive.” Still, Justice may have felt that the growth and escalation needed to be seen on campus. Security is not worth it.

It’s a shame that Thomas felt the need to withdraw — and the intense concentration on the announcement that newly retired Justice Stephen Breyer will be teaching a class at Harvard this fall. This is a shameless double standard that university officials are allowing to spread: free speech for me, but not for you.

Little do I know about it, President Joe Biden tried to overturn my own tweets criticizing the restriction of Supreme Court nominees by race and gender. After a four-month “investigation,” Georgetown Law Dean William Trainor finally cleared me on a technicality that I was not an employee when I tweeted. But they allowed diversity buffs to overturn school speech and expression policies, disciplining me (and every other faculty member) for further infractions of progressive orthodoxy. Rather than participate in that slow-motion firing, I resigned.

Parents hit back at US colleges promoting DEI initiatives: ‘DEI is dangerous’

Along the way, I had to close the program at the University of California Hastings College of Law. The student disruptors don’t allow it, chanting and pretending to occupy Wall Street. It’s the first time I’ve been reprimanded in more than a thousand speaking events — and despite the facial violation of school policy, the dean’s mid-interruption and the chancellor’s reiteration the next day, no one was punished.

My experience was no isolated incident – not even for March 2022! A similar incident occurred at Yale, ironically during a panel bringing together advocates from the left and the right to explain the importance of free speech. Dean Heather Gerken basically buried her head in the sand. It happened again later at the University of Michigan, when students disrupted debate on the Texas Heartbeat bill. At least there, the dean read the riot act to the student leaders, which allowed my own program – which turned into a discussion on civility with a professor I agree with – to go ahead the next week without molestation.

The only thing these events had in common was that non-progressive speakers were presenting ideas that some students did not like. We have reached a point where questioning racial preferences or abortion is outside the academic Overton Window, an acceptable range of policy views. And remember that all of these shutdowns were done by the next generation of shutdown advocates, who will face far more challenging situations in their careers than the speakers they find offensive.

Back in February, I jokingly tweeted at Whoopi Goldberg, who had made a minor rant about Holocaust ignorance, that she and I needed to get on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Really, I’m willing to go anywhere — Bill Maher Are you reading this? – Discussing the importance of constitutional law or civil discourse. But all law school deans take me up on it.

Click here to get opinion newsletter

Perhaps we have passed the “peak wake” in society, as ordinary people, concerned with their families and livelihoods rather than efficient virtue-signalling, call the “men can get pregnant” crowd. The pandemic exposed many parents to the false doctrines their children were being taught in school, and they didn’t like it.

But I am pessimistic about academia. Free speech is not supported in many schools. The rules against a heckler’s veto are not enforced. Few administrators follow the example of then-University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer, who wrote Prof. In response to pressure to punish Dorian Abbott, “reaffirmed commitment to freedom of faculty members to disagree with any policy. University approach.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The problem isn’t that deans like Treanor and Gerken are radicals. It is that they are ruthless cowards unwilling to confront the liberal prisoners who have taken over their institutions – increasingly as fellow administrators in DEI offices. Mere statements about academic freedom and refusal to remove Supreme Court justices are not enough; Schools need to positively instill a culture of respect for dissent and civil discourse.

I’m not holding my breath.