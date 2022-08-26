Universities and colleges are approaching COVID-19 differently as students set to return to campus

Earlier this week, Western University in London, Ontario announced updated vaccine requirements requiring a primary shot plus one booster for anyone returning to campus, as well as resuming indoor masking in the fall.

News collected immediate student response.

Ethan Gardner, Student Council President at Western University, gets a flurry of messages from his peers. While some are unhappy with the timing — “They feel like it was a short deadline for the upcoming school year,” others protested “the persistence of announcements over the past year, including this summer,” he said.

“Some students just need a definitive rationale for why this decision was made, backed up by some kind of science.”

As students head to Canadian institutions of higher education for the new semester, some may experience very different pandemic protocols than when they last left.

A patchwork of approaches is emerging, depending on the college or university, with occasional mandatory booster shots, some returning masking, and the vast majority – for now – simply encouraging both, along with staying home when sick.

At the moment, very few schools have taken the same path as Western ones. University officials say Western’s decision is part of its effort to do “everything we can to protect in-person learning and a great campus experience,” Florentine Strzelczyk, the school’s provost and vice president (academic), told CBC News. in a statement.

“Our approach is based on consultations with our medical experts and the Western community and reflects several of the largest universities in North America, including Brown, Columbia, Harvard and Yale. [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommendations”.

University College Huron, a Western-affiliated school also based in London, Ontario, followed Western’s lead. updating vaccine mandates for this fall. Just a few weeks before the University of Toronto announced booster shots will be required this fallbut only for those students who live in his residences.

“The purpose of the mandate is to support the health and well-being of students living on campus and enable them to get the most out of their campus experience. Living in a hostel creates a unique set of conditions that require special precautions,” U said in a statement from T in early August.

Rules may vary by region or city.

The return of indoor masking has become more popular, with Dalhousie University in Halifax, the University of New Brunswick at Fredericton and St. John, and Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador among the schools reintroducing it. Face masks will be mandatory this fall at 14 of the 83 universities recently polled by the news agency, The Canadian Press reported.

More broadly, most schools are following general messages from provincial health authorities that encourage COVID-19 boosters when they qualify and practices such as wearing masks in crowded places and staying home when sick. However, since schools make their own rules, this means that post-high school policies can vary within a region, city, or even within a single borough.

For example, Ontario Technical University in Oshawa, Ontario requires masks for the fall semester. But Durham College, which shares a nearby campus, suspended its policy last spring. In Winnipeg, the University of Manitoba has mandated wearing masks indoors this fall, but the city’s other higher education institutions have not. The colleges and universities of Nova Scotia are also segregated.

As her university lifted vaccination and mask requirements by the end of the spring semester, Madeleine McIntosh worries about the very different pandemic policy she will face this fall at McGill University in Montreal.

Madeleine McIntosh, a second-year undergraduate student at McGill University in Montreal, says she is worried about what support will be offered to those who become ill or test positive for COVID-19 in the upcoming academic year. (Greg Bruce/CBC)

Last spring, she finished her freshman year limited to online classes and living in a residence that saw a severe outbreak of COVID-19, along with punitive measures for students caught in hallways without a mask, found with several people in their room. or receive outside guests.

However, this fall, “we have resigned ourselves to the fact that the measures will be rather weak.” [at school] because measures in the wider society are quite weak,” she said.

Having received limited support while she and her dormmates were in lockdown, McIntosh said she feared future outbreaks. A bachelor of science student asked: why do those who have symptoms or even test positive choose isolation and risk missing class if school policy does not support this decision?

A patchwork of immunity among Canadians

While Dr. Zane Cagla understands higher education officials have a tough job “trying to figure out how to make the school year as safe as possible,” he said they should encourage positive public health behavior, improve ventilation, do tests for COVID-19 easily accessible to people when they are sick, and creating safe places to isolate (with food, mental health and other support) for those who test positive for COVID-19 to minimize interruptions to their school year .

“If these things are put in place, you will get some payoff,” said the infectious disease physician and associate professor at McMaster University in Hamilton.

Chagla said that, for example, he doesn’t think forced boosters are the best course of action given the “patchwork of immunity” among the Canadian population and the declining effectiveness of booster doses over time.

“This is the reason why institutions like health care have mostly settled on two doses, recognizing that it has become incredibly difficult now that we can’t just prescribe vaccines when everyone has had a different experience of immunity to COVID.”

Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease physician and researcher at Dalhousie University, also noted that for now, there are plenty of supportive measures — “the simple things” — that school authorities can choose to do this fall, instead of requiring boosters.

“Practical access to [COVID-19] tests, masks, on-campus vaccinations, a large sick leave and hybrid learning opportunities will all allow us to take care of our communities together and still be in the same space more than before,” said the Halifax doctor.

“If the reason [for a booster requirement] is to prevent infection and transmission, there may be some problems with the data that actually support this. [additional] the dose will do this for any period of time.”

Controversy over vaccine mandates

With outbreaks in dorms and virtual classrooms, “schools have been burned down by what happened in previous waves,” Dr. Sameer Gupta, a respirologist and clinician at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, told CBC News Network earlier. This week.

While he recommends people get a booster to protect against severe coronavirus disease, Gupta noted that with the latest options, boosters are not as effective at preventing. Any infection or transmission.

“If the premise is to say, ‘We really want to protect our students. We don’t want you to get seriously ill, so we’re asking you to go and get your third shot,” a booster might be a good idea, said the University of Toronto’s associate professor of medicine.

“But if the premise is to say, ‘We want to avoid outbreaks, we don’t want our classes to close. We don’t want our dorms to close,” science doesn’t really support this third dose. will definitely do it. The masking part of this mandate? Absolutely. That’s how you’re going to mitigate the spread.”

However, there are some infectious disease specialists who believe that compulsory vaccinations for institutions of higher education matter.

“There is no doubt that mandatory revaccination will reduce the incidence in the population for which this revaccination is mandatory and reduce the likelihood of transmission of infection from these people to other people,” said Dr. Allison McGuire, medical microbiologist and infectious disease specialist at Mount Hospital. Sinai in Toronto.

“I have no idea what the universities will decide to do, but I understand why the universities are worried about the quality of education they can provide and how important the vaccination mandate could be.”