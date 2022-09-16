Universal Orlando Florida is celebrating fall by bringing back the “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” event.
Annual Event – The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade area of the theme park – will run on select nights from September 16 to October 31, according to a press release.
The “Dark Arts” experience – which begins at dusk – includes a light show on Hogwarts Castle with special effects and projection mapping.
Guests will be able to see images of “unspeakable creatures and evil villains” — such as dementors, mountain trolls and even Lord Voldemort — who will appear on the castle, according to a press release.
Meanwhile, Death Eaters – the name for Lord Voldemort’s followers – appear in Hogsmeade and run among the guests.
The scene ends A patron, when a “powerful protective charm of concentrated joy and hope” appears on the castle, the press release said.
Fans can also purchase Dark Arts-themed merchandise, including a Death Eater mask, when they visit The Wizarding World According to Harry Potter’s press release.
