Universal Orlando Florida is celebrating fall by bringing back the “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” event.

Annual Event – The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade area of ​​the theme park – will run on select nights from September 16 to October 31, according to a press release.

The “Dark Arts” experience – which begins at dusk – includes a light show on Hogwarts Castle with special effects and projection mapping.

Guests will be able to see images of “unspeakable creatures and evil villains” — such as dementors, mountain trolls and even Lord Voldemort — who will appear on the castle, according to a press release.

The "Dark Arts" experience shows images of Dementors, mountain trolls and Lord Voldemort on the side of Hogwarts Castle.

(NBC Universal)

Meanwhile, Death Eaters – the name for Lord Voldemort’s followers – appear in Hogsmeade and run among the guests.

The scene ends A patron, when a “powerful protective charm of concentrated joy and hope” appears on the castle, the press release said.

During the "Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle" event, Death Eaters walk among the guests.

(NBC Universal)

Fans can also purchase Dark Arts-themed merchandise, including a Death Eater mask, when they visit The Wizarding World According to Harry Potter’s press release.

