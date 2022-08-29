off
Former military official gives update on Putin’s ‘relentless’ attack on Ukraine

Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the latest on the Russia-Ukraine war and withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The United Nations nuclear agency said a team of experts would visit Ukraine’s besieged Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) “over the next few days” to assess damage and try to avert a potential nuclear disaster.

The plant, located in southern Ukraine, has been hit hard by shelling in recent days, with Moscow and Kyiv trading blame for the attack.

Russian forces seized the plant in March, but allowed Ukrainian workers to operate the plant.

    A Russian soldier patrols the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power station in Energodar. (Andriy Borodulin/AFP via Getty Images)

    On August 17, 2022, a rescuer from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine attends an exercise in the city of Zaporizhia, in case of a possible nuclear incident at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant near the city. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

    A general view of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the Russian-controlled area of ​​Enrhodar as seen from Nikopol on April 27, 2022. (via ED Jones/AFP Getty Images)

The United States and dozens of other countries have urged Russia to allow experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the plant.

“The planned mission will assess the physical damage to the ZNPP’s facilities, determine whether the main and back-up safety and security systems were operational, and assess the working conditions of personnel in addition to emergency safety activities at the site,” the IAEA said. sunday

Where the war in Ukraine stands at the 6-month milestone

Russia accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant over the weekend, while Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday that Russia had turned the plant into a “military base”.

“Russian troops must get out of the plant – they have nothing to do there!” Kuleba tweeted on Sunday.

Despite the firing, radiation levels were normal on Sunday and there was no evidence of any hydrogen leaks, the IAEA said.

    This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Zaporizhia nuclear plant in Russian-occupied Ukraine on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

    A Russian serviceman stands outside the second reactor of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar. (Andriy Borodulin/AFP via Getty Images)

    Two cooling towers dominate the landscape as the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant is located on the banks of the Kakhovka Reservoir formed on the Dnipro River. (Dmytro Smolyenko/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the State Department accused Russia of “cynical obstruction” of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, which has been in force for a month.

“Russia did so to prevent language that merely acknowledged the serious radiological risks at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the kind of challenge the council is called to address,” the State Department said on Sunday.

