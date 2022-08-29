New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The United Nations nuclear agency said a team of experts would visit Ukraine’s besieged Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) “over the next few days” to assess damage and try to avert a potential nuclear disaster.

The plant, located in southern Ukraine, has been hit hard by shelling in recent days, with Moscow and Kyiv trading blame for the attack.

Russian forces seized the plant in March, but allowed Ukrainian workers to operate the plant.

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

The United States and dozens of other countries have urged Russia to allow experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the plant.

“The planned mission will assess the physical damage to the ZNPP’s facilities, determine whether the main and back-up safety and security systems were operational, and assess the working conditions of personnel in addition to emergency safety activities at the site,” the IAEA said. sunday

Where the war in Ukraine stands at the 6-month milestone

Russia accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant over the weekend, while Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday that Russia had turned the plant into a “military base”.

“Russian troops must get out of the plant – they have nothing to do there!” Kuleba tweeted on Sunday.

Despite the firing, radiation levels were normal on Sunday and there was no evidence of any hydrogen leaks, the IAEA said.

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Click here to get the Fox News app

Meanwhile, the State Department accused Russia of “cynical obstruction” of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, which has been in force for a month.

“Russia did so to prevent language that merely acknowledged the serious radiological risks at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the kind of challenge the council is called to address,” the State Department said on Sunday.