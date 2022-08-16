United fans plan to protest ahead of Liverpool game

1958, a group of Manchester United supporters, will stage a new protest against the Glazers ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford, with the Manchester United supporters’ foundation separately branding the American family’s property as “a fish that rots from the head” .

Following the events organized by The 1958 before the opening of Brighton and last year’s match against Norwich in April, a march to the stadium is expected to take place on Monday 22 August in front of the club’s megastore at 19:30. , half an hour before Erik ten Hag’s team starts the game against their fierce rivals.

A statement on the group’s website reads: “For Liverpool, we will put the 1958 flag on trinity. [statue] for those wishing to speak from 19:30. In support of the on and off fans who have gone all the way to express their dissatisfaction with this failed property.

“We encourage everyone to contact us for any future ideas or plans regarding match day activities so that we can help test feasibility and provide assistance, support and advice. We are all on the same side and it is important that momentum and pressure be maintained above all else. This is a war, not a battle, dig in and be prepared for a long journey.”

During the protest before the game against Brighton, a large number of people gathered at the statue of the Trinity, flares were fired, and the megastore was forced to close for a while. United lost that game 2-1, followed by a humiliating 4-0 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Much of the fan base has been unhappy with the Glazers’ ownership since Malcolm Glazer bought United in 2005 through a leveraged purchase, which left the club with a significant debt that, 17 years later, is estimated at £500m.

Meanwhile, Brentford’s defeat prompted the Manchester United supporters’ fund to issue a statement that was particularly strong given that it is in talks with the club over a fan share policy that is expected to be adopted following last week’s vote by Must members. .

Joel and Avram Glazer are the owners of Manchester United and the cause of great discontent among the fans. Photograph: Dave Thompson/PA.

It said, “Like we always said, a fish rots from the head. And the ultimate responsibility for the terrible state of our football club must lie with its owners, the Glazer family. Now it is up to them and their management team to explain to the United fans why we are in this state and what they are going to do about it. We’ve had some tough times in the last decade, but it really looks like the bottom.

“We are often asked about protests at upcoming games (including Liverpool) and as we have always said we will post any credible, legal and peaceful protests so that our members are informed and can make their own decision as to whether they wish to participate.

“We will announce the results of the vote in the coming days and expand the consultation so that no fans are left out of their minds.”