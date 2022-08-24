Unions say summer bonus program encourages airport screeners to work when sick

The union that represents airport security screeners in Alberta says some of its members came to work in poor condition to gain access to a summer attendance bonus program that a House of Commons committee is investigating.

“It’s a reward for not doing the right thing,” said Richard Brown, president of Teamsters Canada Local Union 362.

“I’ve personally spoken to people who think they’re sick and shouldn’t go to work or not stay, and they’ve decided to come and stay just to make sure they qualify.”

Earlier this year, as air traffic surged after a sharp dive during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, screening officers hired by the Canadian Air Transport Safety Authority (CATSA) learned about the bonus program.

According to a memorandum sent out by one company, the inspectors received $200 for each week during which they completed their scheduled shifts. The program was designed for 12 weeks from June 5 to this Saturday.

With the addition of an additional $500 incentives, workers were told they could receive up to $3,900 in bonuses.

According to the memo, a less “profitable” version of the program was offered last Christmas.

Brown said the program has forced workers to weigh their health and wallets.

“It created an atmosphere, especially now that inflation is … and people are struggling,” he said. “It’s a way to make extra money, which is why people canceled vacations and got sick.”

Brown said the stimulus is particularly disappointing because the union has been negotiating a new contract with GardaWorld since January and is calling for higher wages.

“This is an additional income that should have been applied directly to wages, and not as a bonus to show when you are not quite right,” he said.

Brown said the incentive masks other problems with the screening system, such as a shortage of applicants, poor staff retention and poor working conditions.

Union spokesman Richard Brown says the money used for the stimulus program was supposed to go directly to workers’ wages. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

CBC News reached out to CATSA for comment and statistics on program uptake, but did not receive responses in time for publication.

Dave Flowers is the President of District 140 of the International Association of Aerospace Engineers and Engineers, which represents thousands of inspection workers in Ontario and British Columbia. He said the bonus program also convinced some of its members to go to work sick.

“We hope this doesn’t lead to disease outbreaks or mistakes in an industry where mistakes can’t be made at the expense of flying passengers,” Flowers said in an email.

“$200 at stake”

A CATSA official came to the defense of the bonus program when he was questioned last week by NDP MP Taylor Bahrak, a party transportation critic.

Bahrach and other members of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities met to discuss the controversial ArriveCAN screening application, as well as staffing issues and airport flight delays over the summer.

At the end of the meeting, Bahrah turned to the CATSA incentive program. The committee learned that CATSA, a publicly funded Crown corporation, allows contractors to bill CATSA for program costs.

“Don’t you see how this puts the workers in a very difficult position? Because, essentially, you wake up with a sore throat and decide whether or not to go to work, and $200 is at stake. Isn’t that an incentive? going to work sick? Bachrach asked Neil Parry, vice president of CATSA.

Parry said that while workers who feel unwell and stay at home are not eligible to participate in the incentive program this week, they are eligible for subsequent weeks during which they meet the terms of the program and are still eligible for all of their basic compensation, including paid. sick leave.

“We don’t see this as an incentive to go to work sick,” he said. “This is supernumerary compensation, so they are by no means out of pocket.

“The incentive program is an additional bonus structure that they can take advantage of when it is the best opportunity for them.”

WATCH / CATSA official defends bonus program amid criticism

CATSA official defends bonus program from criticism NDP MP Taylor Bahrach, the party’s transport critic, asks Neil Parry, Vice President of Operations at the Canadian Air Transport Security Administration (CATSA), about the bonus program for contracted screeners during a parliamentary committee meeting on August 19, 2022.

Parry added that CATSA trusts workers to “act professionally” if they feel unwell.

“They have demonstrated that for more than two years during a pandemic, they will stay at home and be responsible,” Parry said. “When they have planned a vacation, we encourage them to take it because … it’s an extremely busy environment and they’ve done a noble job in those circumstances under so much pressure.”

The program has been effective, Parry added.

“Our absenteeism across the country decreased over the summer,” he said.