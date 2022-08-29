Union Berlin is now the main irritant of the established order

Those records keep dropping. Their longest unbeaten streak in the top division (now 11) has been extended. This is the first time they have gone unbeaten in five Bundesliga away matches. Add to that, of course, the big win – it was their biggest win in the Bundesliga, in the home of one of German football’s iconic clubs in front of a sell-out crowd of over 62,000 fans. Union Berlin is not a curiosity, not a fleeting story and more than a minor irritant of the established order in the Bundesliga.

Saturday’s 6-1 victory over Schalke put the Union on points with Bayern Munich at the top, once again planting their flag on an unexpectedly high ground, just like they did when they reached the top flight for the first time in 2019, and becoming a Berlin club. an outstanding force over the bigger and wealthier Hertha, who have beaten their city rivals four times in a row (including, with some comfort, in this season’s opening match). They will face the next challenge in the best possible way; Next week they meet Bayern in Berlin.

There will be enough time to enjoy it; the anticipation and preparation in the days leading up to the game, the atmosphere of the day and the game itself at the stadium in Alten-Försterei, where the champions have never lost in their previous three visits but have had a couple of tough trips. However, let’s go back to that Sabbath that just passed first.

Schalke may only be slowly and steadily returning to respectability after years of sporting and financial hardship, but they remain a big name and a big deal, as their crowds prove. It was the first time Union had beaten them, and while the circumstances and expectations of both may have changed since they last met 18 months ago, it was a bona fide feather in Koepenicker’s baseball caps.

It was not only the result, no matter how expressive it was, but also in the manner. Union got off to a perfect start when Morten Thorsby – yes, they can sign players from Sampdoria these days – nodded after set pieces, one of the cornerstones of Urs Fischer’s tactics since being promoted in 2019. But they didn’t have all that. in my own way. Schalke responded with enthusiasm and desire, with Frederik Ronnow making saves from Simon Terodde and Malik Thiau before former unionist Marius Bülter equalized on penalties.

Spirit and desire may also have been the brush bristles of the cliché used for the tarry Union in the past, but regular Berlin watchers know they are much bigger, much smarter than they are these days. They hit back before half-time: Jordan Sibatcheu scored Sheraldo Becker, one of the Bundesliga’s top assists, who offered a goal to his top scorer.

Janick Haberer scored one of the strikeouts (which goaltender Alexander Shvolov could have handled better) and Union scored three goals from just five shots in the first half. Becker scored again 25 seconds into the second half and that’s how the game went well out of Schalke’s reach. “After the score was 4-1,” Fischer said, “the game only went in one direction. In the end, the result was a bit harsh.”

Inwardly, he had to allow himself to flare with satisfaction, even if there was little sign of it on the outside. His team was brutal, cold and unforgiving, not the sweet club of football fables. They even had a mercury substitute to start and kill the game in the closing stages, with the nimble Sven Michel seizing on a Milan-bound Thiau error before applying for an even better result in the 90th minute. It was a kind of ruthless “play yourself and show your class at the right moment” victory, straight out of the Bayern textbook.

Everything the Union does reeks of preparation, not romance. The collaboration between Fischer and Oliver Runert, Managing Director, is one of their greatest strengths. The loss of their first striker pair in eight months – Max Kruse unexpectedly returned to Wolfsburg in the winter and top scorer Taiwo Avoni joined Nottingham Forest in the summer – could be a hammer blow. Instead, Union handled it quickly and sensibly and appear to be in a better position than ever.

Drama never becomes a crisis. Sibatcheu was transferred from Young Boys (where he scored 42 goals, won the Swiss title and scored the Champions League winning goal against Manchester United in two seasons) for an initial €6m, less than a third of the fee for which he was transferred Avonia.

The US international known as Pefok, his mother’s maiden name, when he plays international football, hit the ground running and brought out the best of Becker, the Dutch Suriname international who has always been fast and lively, but is moving away from his journeyman image in a stellar start season. The pair (with Michel as the first replacement) gives Union an increased counter-attack threat.

They may need it against Bayern. But Julian Nagelsmann will think about countering Fischer in the same way as the Swiss. There can hardly be a greater compliment.

Fans of Union Berlin wave flags and launch smoke bombs in the stands. Photograph: Christoph Koepsel/Getty Images

Topics for discussion

Bayern failed to show the clinical lead Union did this weekend, dropping their first points of the season against their closest ghost team, Borussia Mönchengladbach. In fact, they conceded those points to Jan Sommer, the goalkeeper making the most Bundesliga saves in a game (19!) on either side of in-form Leroy Sané, who equalized late after a first-half Marcus Thuram goal. “As always,” Nagelsmann sighed, “Jann Sommer did a great job against us.”

Incredible performance from @YannSommer1 🙌 👏@Borussia_rugoalkeeper breaks #bundesliga records with this display 🛡. How many stops do you make? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WYb0VfAOmU — English Bundesliga (@Bundesliga_EN) August 27, 2022

Borussia Dortmund bounced back from a humiliating defeat at home to Werder Bremen with a single victory over Hertha, with Anthony Modest leading the winner. The real star was Modest’s former Köln teammate Salih Ozcan, who made his debut from a pre-season injury, assisting the winner of the 34-year-old and bringing the guts that a BVB season could have made. “It doesn’t matter to him that football looks sexy,” said Borussia head coach Edin Terzic. “Salih was a key player today.”

When Sebastian Kehl, sporting director of the BVB, spoke about Sebastian Haller after being diagnosed with testicular cancer (he is doing “very well”, said Kehl), Hertha’s Marco Richter returned as a substitute after recovering from the same illness and almost crowned. his cameo in fabulous fashion, hitting the bar from a distance.

Marco Richter in action against BVB. Photograph: Michael Son/AP

Leipzig took their first win, Christopher Nkunku’s brace was too much for Wolfsburg. Domenico Tedesco’s next task is to deal with the unrest among non-player team members, including Emil Forsberg. The coach believes the skyrocketing schedule, starting with the postponed Pokal match against Teutonia Ottensen on Tuesday, will force the situation to “take care of itself and then the world will look different.”

Among the highlights of the weekend was Mario Götze scoring his first Bundesliga goal (and seventh against Werder Bremen, his favorite rivals) when Eintracht Frankfurt won a seven-goal thriller on the Weser in which Randal Colo Muani was Tottenham’s standout. future Champions League opponents, brilliantly setting up Götze before scoring a goal. And Werder? The team to watch in the Bundesliga at the moment.