Unifor membership elects Lana Payne as new leader
CANADA

Unifor membership elects Lana Payne as new leader

By printveela editor

Lana Payne has been elected as the new National President of Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union. (Twitter/Uniform)

In its first competitive election in almost 10 years, Canada’s largest private sector union has elected Lana Payne as the new National President of Unifor.

She is the first woman to hold this position.

Payne was formerly Unifor’s national secretary-treasurer. She defeated Executive Assistant to the President Scott Doherty and Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy.

As part of her campaign, Payne has championed the need for greater transparency and accountability within the union, Unifor said in a statement.

As secretary-treasurer, Payne launched an independent, external investigation into former Unifor President Jerry Diaz in January. Diaz was accused of taking money for recommending a company that supplies COVID-19 testing kits to Unifor employers. In March, he announced his final departure from the leadership of Unifor.

Diaz was first elected national president in 2013. He was the first president of Unifor, which was formed following the merger of the Canadian Auto Workers Union with the Canadian Telecommunications, Energy and Paper Workers Union.

Unifor represents over 300,000 workers across Canada in a wide variety of industries.

