New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Maryland Supreme Court ruled that outrage over U.S. Supreme Court rulings regarding constitutional protections for minors following the sentencing of Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo.

Malvo was sentenced to six life terms without the possibility of parole. He was 17 at the time of the murder.

The Maryland Court of Appeals said Malvo is unlikely to ever be released because he is also serving a separate life sentence for murder in Virginia.

“As a practical matter, this may be an academic question in Mr. Malvo’s case, as he must first be granted parole in Virginia before his consecutive life sentences in Maryland begin,” Judge Robert McDonald wrote in the majority opinion issued Friday. .

DC sniper Lee Malvo got married in prison

But MacDonald wrote that it is not up to the appeals court to decide Malvo’s sentence or whether he should be freed from his Maryland sentence.

“We simply hold that the Eighth Amendment requires that he receive a new sentencing hearing in which the sentencing court, now cognizant of the principles articulated by the Supreme Court, is competent to consider whether he is constitutionally eligible for life without parole. Decision,” he wrote.

Malvo, 37, is currently in custody at Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.

He and his mentor, John Allen Muhammad, shot people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington as they went about their daily tasks of pumping gas and loading packages into their vehicles. The shootings took place over a three-week period in 2002, when Malvo was 17 and Muhammad was 41.

Muhammad was sentenced to death in 2009.

The documentary series revisits the 2002 Washington sniper case

Malvo voluntarily testified against Muhammad in Maryland. He pleaded guilty in 2006 to six counts of first-degree murder in Montgomery County.

Prosecutors said at sentencing that year that Malvo had previously been under the influence of an “evil man” and that he had “enhanced” after the shooting, the appeals court ruling said.

Malvo’s sentence was “consistent with applicable state law and the advisory state sentencing guidelines at the time,” the ruling said.

“Since then, however, the Supreme Court has held that the Eighth Amendment does not allow a juvenile offender to be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole if the sentencing court’s conviction was the result of temporary immaturity, as opposed to permanent incapacity.”, the ruling explained.

The Supreme Court has held that a legal obligation applies retrospectively.

Judges Jonathan Biran, Brianja Booth and Joseph Getty joined MacDonald in the majority. Justices Shirley Watts, Michelle Houghton and Steven Gould dissented.

“The record shows that Mr. Malvo received an individualized sentencing process that took into account his youth and its attendant characteristics and that the circuit court was aware that it had discretion to impose a lesser sentence,” Watts wrote.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Houghton noted that any alleged correctness finding “does not render petitioner’s sentence unconstitutional as requested.”

“Rather the scale of the petitioner’s sentence should be weighed against the severity of his crimes,” Houghton wrote. “The petitioner has committed some of the worst crimes in the history of the state. It was not grossly disproportionate that the hefty penalty was imposed.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.