Under Barr the DOJ improperly withheld portions of the Russia investigation memo, the court rules

The Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr improperly withheld parts of an internal memo bar that then-President Donald Trump had not obstructed justice in the Russia investigation, a federal appeals panel said Friday.

The department had argued that the 2019 memo represented private discussions of its lawyers before any decision was formalized and thus was exempt from disclosure. A federal judge previously disagreed, ordering the Justice Department to provide it to a government transparency group that had sued for it.

At issue in the case is a March 24, 2019, memorandum from the head of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel and another senior official in the department that was prepared for the bar to assess whether evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation could support impeachment against the president. for obstruction of justice.

Barr said he looked to that opinion to conclude that Trump did not illegally obstruct the Russia probe, which was investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.

A year later, a federal judge sharply rebuked Barr’s handling of Mueller’s report, saying Barr had made “misleading public statements” to spin the investigation’s findings in Trump’s favor and had shown a “lack of integrity.”

Friday’s appeals court ruling said an internal Justice Department memo noted that “Mueller declined to charge President Trump with obstruction of justice but also declined to exonerate him.” The internal memo said “the report’s failure to take a definitive position could be read to impeach President Trump” if released to the public, the court wrote.

The Justice Department turned over other documents to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington as part of the group’s lawsuit, but declined to release the memo. Prosecutors said they were entitled to withhold the memo under the Public Records Act because it reflected internal deliberations before any formal ruling on Mueller’s evidence.

Sitting presidents are generally protected from criminal charges on the grounds that it would impair their ability to perform the constitutional duties of the office. The Justice Department, like Mueller, “held that the Constitution would bar the prosecution of a sitting president,” the appeals court wrote, meaning that the decision had already been made that Trump would not be indicted and could not. Protection from public disclosure.

Justice Department officials had explained to the court that the memo regarding the bar’s decision to make public statements about the report, the appellate panel wrote, could have led to a different ruling in the case.

“Because the Department did not construct a memorandum to deliberate on the relevant decision, the Department failed to rely on the deliberative-process privilege,” wrote a panel of judges of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The appeals judge also noted that his decision was “narrow,” not to be interpreted as “calling into question any of our precedents allowing agencies to withhold draft documents related to public communications.”

Attorneys for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment. The Department may appeal this decision to the Full Court of Appeal.