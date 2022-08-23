New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Uncut Gems” star Julia Fox says parents should buy their kids cleaning tools instead of toys.

The The actress took to Tiktok Monday to offer some parenting advice, and argued that her 19-month-old son, Valentino, “doesn’t care about his toys.”

“He’s actually more interested in what I’m doing,” Fox, 32, told his 1.5 million TikTok followers.

“I suggest everyone buy their kid a mini-mop and a mini-broom and start teaching them those life skills really young so they don’t have to outsource everything when they enter the real world.”

The mother-of-one shares Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, a private pilot. The couple welcomed a baby boy in February 2021, but later divorced.

In July, the “Uncut Gems” alum posted on Instagram that she conceived her son on the roof of what appeared to be a New York City building.

Meanwhile, she dated Kanye West in January after the rapper broke up with reality star Kim Kardashian. At the time, Kardashian was dating comedian Pete Davidson.

Fox and West stopped dating after a month, a rep for the actress confirmed to Fox News Digital in February.

In her new Tik Tok video, Fox goes on to say that “the concept of childhood was only invented in the 18th century” and notes that “before that, children were only considered young adults.”

“…the idea of ​​childhood is invented to cost parents a lot of money—it doesn’t really teach your kid anything, and you end up raising a helpless kid,” Fox comments.

She advised children to learn to “do things for themselves” and said this was “really important”.