Uncertainty overshadows Ten Hag’s pre-season at Manchester United

Uncertainty about Ronaldo and De Jong vexed Ten Haeg

Two weeks of following United’s new coach Erik ten Hag in training revealed a smart man who prioritizes coaching. The Dutchman’s nascent side plays freestyle and has an edgy manner with the media. This is the absolute basis for any manager to succeed at a club that remains the country’s record holder but became a laughing stock last season. United’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa in Perth on Saturday night was the first setback in a four-match tour in Thailand and Australia, in which United scored 13 goals, conceding three against still dubious defence. As Ten Hag knows, this is a fake war. The real story begins when Brighton arrive at Old Trafford on 7 August ahead of a trip to Brentford and a visit to Liverpool: two wins and a draw in those three games would be a great start. However, Ten Hag is still working with Cristiano Ronaldo due to family issues and his number one transfer target Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at Barcelona. But Ten Hag’s job is to deal with those headaches.

Is Martial flattered to cheat again?

Anthony Martial has been successful on the pitch with three goals and a lively presence that has surprised club insiders with a zest for life that he doesn’t always show. After a losing campaign last season, half of which was spent on loan at Sevilla, Martial was the favorite to sell this summer, but Ronaldo’s desire to leave means Ten Hag needs the Frenchman and has shut the door on him. If a manager has few choices, one can still ask the question about his faith in the erratic Martial: will Ten Hag’s confidence come true, or will the belief that he can succeed where others have failed come back to haunt him? Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick did not trust Martial. Ten Hag makes an important announcement.

Erik ten Hag closed the door on the departure of Anthony Martial due to uncertainty about Ronaldo’s future. Photo: Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

De Gea remains unreliable at United

“I have to reconsider this,” Ten Hag replied when asked if David de Gea was at fault for Villa equalizing in stoppage time after he waved his hand on a corner. He was. If a manager has defended his player, consider this: Ten Hag talks about the need for “internal” competition for players, but since he allowed Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on loan, De Gea has only one opponent for the goalkeeper’s jersey: Tom Chiton. , who is 36 and has played 22 minutes for United. De Gea is excellent at stopping shots, but misses when tall balls are delivered into the box. After Solskjaer dropped it in favor of Henderson, De Gea’s response was to return to his brilliant best. There is also a question regarding the 31-year-old’s ability to play with his feet, as required by Ten Hag. De Gea claims it’s not a problem, but his three touches outside the box in a 4-0 win against Liverpool were more than his Premier League average of 2.4 last season. Can he thrive under Ten Hag?

Building trust is vital

Despite the results and brilliant offensive play, there is a ‘close your eyes and hope’ feeling around a group of players who have succumbed to pressure in the past. See how Ten Hag described his defense as “a pack of cards” after missing a poor debut against Melbourne Victory, and the manager acknowledging last season’s disaster that continues to weigh on his players. De Gea says he feels “a new energy” in the team and the team has shown itself capable of implementing Ten Hag’s relentless high-pressing style of play. However, the million dollar question is whether they can continue to do so for a long season, which includes a month-long break for the World Championships. Ten Hag was asked in Perth if he would score seven points in his first three matches – a draw against Liverpool was expected to be a good result. He gave a standard response about wanting to win every game, but is concerned that hiding at home from his great rivals could seriously damage his desire to restore the fragile psyche of his players.

Erik ten Hag believes Harry Maguire should prove himself at Manchester United. Photograph: Will Russell/Getty Images

Maguire’s trials and tribulations may not be over yet

Would Harry Maguire last as an indifferent player for three seasons at Manchester City or Liverpool? Never. Ten Hag does his best to support the defender, keeping him captain and saying that he “thinks” Maguire is the best choice. But he also wisely remarked that Maguire had to prove himself. The truth is, if Ten Hag wants to be resurrected, he will either have to coax Maguire into a higher tier or consider him a liability. The centre-back’s problem lies not only in his questionable position and lack of pace, but also in his lack of presence, which makes Ten Hag’s decision to keep him captain intriguing. Does he sense that there is a hidden fire in Maguire that can be lit?