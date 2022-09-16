UNB publishes controversial US politician’s doctoral dissertation after months of rejection

Doug Mastriano, the Pennsylvania state senator seen at the May speech, received his PhD from the University of New Brunswick in 2013. (Carolyn Custer/Associated Press)

After months of insisting that it was impossible — or even legal — to share the maligned doctoral dissertation of controversial American politician Doug Mastriano, the University of New Brunswick unexpectedly released the paper in August, seemingly undermining the justifications used to keep it. secret first.

Mastriano, the Republican nominee running for governor of Pennsylvania, gained notoriety there as an early opponent of mandatory masks and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump.

A state senator, author, and retired army colonel, Mastriano received his doctorate in history from the UNB in ​​2013, towards the end of his military career.

However, in the past two years, numerous attempts to gain access to the thesis that Mastriano wrote for his doctorate were rebuffed.

“The choice of dissertation embargo is at the discretion of the author, not the institution,” UNB’s Heather Campbell wrote in May, denying the CBC’s request for access to Mastriano’s thesis.

She said the reasons why the author doesn’t want to share her work “are not scrutinized” and the embargo could last indefinitely under university rules.

“The default is four years, but the author can request an extension,” she wrote.

This is contrary to the policy of many North American universities, which treat the scholarship as a public good that can be shared except in rare circumstances.

For example, York University in Toronto states on its website that its policy is to allow a dissertation embargo for a maximum of three years and only if it meets certain conditions and is deemed necessary by the student’s supervisor.

“As a publicly funded institution, York University has an obligation to ensure that research conducted by its graduate students is made available for the public good, in particular by making available successfully defended abstracts and dissertations through the York University Libraries and Archives of Canada.” approves university policy.

“They really didn’t disclose anything”

However, the UNB has used its more restrictive policy to deny at least four separate dissertation review requests as of 2020.

Chris Rodkey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania running for his local district in state elections this fall, made one such request.

Rodky, who has a PhD himself, was surprised in November 2020 when he was unable to find an entry for Mastriano’s thesis in the UNB library system.

This turned to shock when the UNB responded to an official written request for information, refusing to even reveal the title of Mastriano’s dissertation.

“Because this request asks for personal information about a third party’s educational history, we have a duty to protect said individual’s privacy,” UNB’s Sarah DeVarenne wrote in a letter responding to Rodka’s request.

“They haven’t confirmed or denied anything, and really haven’t divulged anything,” Rodky said in an interview this week.

“I thought it was strange that they don’t comment or give me any information.”

Mastriano held hearings in Pennsylvania in November 2020 that gave Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani a forum to claim widespread fraud in that state’s election victory for Joe Biden. He also attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington on January 6, 2021, which escalated into riots.

“The only guy who stood up for the integrity of the election and supported me from the very beginning is Doug Mastriano,” says Donald Trump’s endorsement on Mastriano’s social media platforms.

CBC News received no replies to Mastriano’s campaign comments. Mastriano banned journalists from attending his events. gaining national media attention in the US because of this.

The doctorate was used to counter criticism

Mastriano cites UNB’s doctorate in his campaign materials, and the dissertation has been used to counter criticism of some of his controversial statements and actions that have surfaced during the campaign, such as an old photo of him dressed as a Confederate soldier at an event.

“THE MEDIA UNDERSTAND that Mastriano apparently once posed as a historic Civil War figure,” campaign legal counsel Jenna Ellis tweeted in response to the controversy. “He has a PhD in history.”

As Mastriano’s profile grew, various media and other parties attempted to gain access to his much-criticized dissertation on World War I hero Sgt. Alvin S. York, but UNB insisted that its privacy policies and laws forbid it.

In addition to Rodka and the CBC, UNB also turned down Mastriano’s dissertation requests from the Associated Press and from University of Oklahoma graduate student James Gregory, who had become an outspoken critic of errors in Mastriano’s historical research.

“I don’t care about Mastriano’s politics. I live in Oklahoma,” Gregory said in an interview.

“It had nothing to do with politics. It was simply due diligence in the field of the historian.”

List of errors issued by the university

In 2021, UNB informed Gregory that Mastriano’s dissertation on Sgt. Yorke was largely reprinted as a commercially available book in 2014. Based on this information, Gregory provided the university with a list of errors to check for in Mastriano’s dissertation.

I find it suspicious, to say the least, that they would allow it at all. – PhD student James Gregory

The university still did not allow him to view the document, but began a review that resulted in 21 revisions to Mastriano’s original dissertation, which were attached to a “correction” in June 2021.

However, this was not known to the general public at the time due to an ongoing work embargo imposed by the university.

Gregory wonders if the UNB withheld Mastriano’s dissertation to protect his privacy rights or to spare themselves the embarrassment of errors it failed to detect and then awarded the degree.

“They were going to bury it again under an embargo where no one could double-check it,” Gregory said, describing the fixes that were made and then also embargoed.

“I find it suspicious, at least, that they would allow it.”

Further questions about whether Mastriano’s privacy rights were really behind the embargo arose again in August, when the university abruptly changed course and published the thesis after nine years of secrecy, apparently without Mastriano’s permission.

This was reported by the Associated Press last week. that Drew Randall, dean of graduate school at UNB, informed Mastriano that the embargo was being lifted, and did so without receiving a response from the candidate.

Randall did not immediately respond to a request for an interview about whether his lifting of the embargo indicated that UNB’s earlier claims that Mastriano alone made the decision were not true.

A request from Mastriano’s office whether he agreed to the lifting of the embargo was also not answered.

Gregory said that based on the now publicly available document and 21 amendments made as a result of his 2021 complaint of alleged errors in the work, he is preparing a second, larger challenge to Mastriano’s research and awarding UNB a doctorate based on it.