New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Linda Patrick always believed there was something off about her brother-in-law, Ted Kaczynski, a Montana recluse who would become known as the Unabomber.

When Kaczynski learned of his brother David’s marriage, he quickly wrote a series of letters criticizing the bride-to-be and never met her. Patrick suspects that he is struggling with mental health issues and expresses her concerns to David.

And it was Patrick who first suspected that Kaczynski was behind one of the most extensive manhunts in FBI history.

An Apple original true-crime podcast called “Project Unbomb” tells the story of a domestic terrorist convicted of 16 bombs that killed three people and injured 23 others. The series, which ends Monday, explores how Kaczynski terrorized a nation for nearly a decade, and how he was finally caught.

UNABOMBER survivor explains why he forgave Ted Kaczynski, befriends domestic terrorist’s brother in doc

“David’s wife is the one who really connected the dots and she had never met Kaczynski,” retired FBI Special Agent Molly Flynn told Fox News Digital. “Ted exchanged letters with her brother over the years. She read some of them, or at least discussed them with her husband. But she was stuck with the idea that there was something wrong with him. She never saw him again. But there was something about those letters that made her say Padley said, ‘We need to address this.’ It wasn’t out of any malice or revenge. It was out of genuine concern. So we have to give her a lot of credit.”

Patrick’s concern grew further after the Unabomber’s manifesto was published in the Washington Post. She also recognized similar words and phrases used by Kaczynski in his letters. Her brother-in-law quickly came to mind.

Flynn, as well as fellow retired FBI Special Agent Kathy Puckett, shared their accounts of the investigation in the podcast. Puckett described that the Kaczynski case would have remained unsolved had Patrick not discovered those red flags.

“Bombers are generally difficult because if their bombs succeed in detonating, the evidence is destroyed,” she said. “But in this case, he didn’t leave any fingerprints or clues of his real location. Meanwhile, he was in Montana the whole time. We never suspected Montana. … He was very, very careful. No one had ever seen it. Carefully.”

Click here to sign up for the entertainment newsletter

“The most shocking thing I remember was when I saw his manifesto,” Puckett continued. “He wrote about how he picked up a hair in a bathroom at the University of Utah and put it under the tape of an abandoned device, hoping it would explode. We found it on a classroom door in that building. And it was found with red hair. So for a long time we thought, ‘We’ve got the hair. It Must be from the Unabomber.’ That’s what we had to go on for years. We had no leads. We had nothing to go on. Usually, bombers have a relationship with their victims. They’re angry. They leave traces of their path in the community. But he didn’t. He left nothing for us.”

A Harvard-trained mathematician, Kaczynski abandoned a promising academic career to launch a mail bombing campaign expressing his belief that technology was the true evil of society. The nationwide manhunt for him lasted 17 years, making it one of the longest and most expensive criminal investigations in FBI history.

“It’s not cut and dry when it comes to the so-called lone wolf or people acting on their own,” Puckett explained. “These people are very alienated from society. What’s happened in the last 20 years is that people who normally wouldn’t be able to make meaningful connections with others can now try to do so on the Internet. So, they don’t have to be contained. They can go out into society anywhere. They can make up a fake name, go online and join these groups where they can develop relationships with people who have the same protections as them. As a result, they radicalize each other. The Internet makes a big difference. … But Ted didn’t have that when he was bombing.”

“He would go to this little library in Lincoln, Montana, and read the newspaper,” she said. “He had no power in his cabin. He had no running water. He was alone. But he was an avid reader. The Manifesto came from his reading and the ideals he had received over the years. … That’s why we got him. We’d get someone out there who would recognize him by his words. Knew it was. And it happened.”

Laurie ‘Bambi’ Bembenek, Playboy Bunny Cop Turned Accused of Murder, Explores in Podcast: ‘I’m Shocked’

In September 1995, The Washington Post, in conjunction with The New York Times, published their anti-technology manifesto, “Industrial Society and Its Future.” The manifesto was printed at the insistence of federal authorities after Bomber said he would refrain from terrorism if a national publication published his book.

After recognizing Kaczynski’s handwriting on his manifesto, Patrick showed it to David who also recognized the handwriting as his brother’s. The couple “had enough trouble,” Puckett said, and the pair notified the FBI.

“Ted’s mother, Wanda, was very upset that her son was so withdrawn,” Puckett said. “She was very worried about him all these years. She always supported him. She even helped him financially – just a couple of hundred dollars a year. But the family was devastated when they saw what little money they had. For years it was used to buy materials for his bombs. But the family spoke up because they wanted it to stop. David and his wife, Linda, are particularly devout Buddhists. So life was very precious to them. The fact that one of their family members had killed people and terrorized them for so many years without being caught. I think his behavior is the result of mental illness.”

“He didn’t see us coming,” Puckett added.

Ted Bundy was curious about the cause of Green River killer Gary Ridgeway, says Doc: ‘The concern was reality’

On April 3, 1996, Kaczynski was arrested in a primitive cabin 75 miles east of Missoula, Montana. Kaczynski was described as a loner in a sleepy mountain village who ate rabbits, lived without power, and biked to the town library. At the time of his arrest, Kaczynski was in possession of two completed bombs, explosive components, journals and a coded diary.

Kaczynski, now 80, is serving life without the possibility of parole. He pleaded guilty to causing 16 blasts in various parts of the country between 1978 and 1995.

In retaliation, Kaczynski sent deadly homemade bombs through the mail—which included detonation at the height of an American Airlines flight as planned—changed the way Americans shipped packages and boarded airplanes.

A 1995 threat to fly out of Los Angeles before the end of the July 4th weekend threw air travel and mail delivery into chaos. The Unabomber later claimed it was a “prank”. The FBI dubbed him the “Unabomber” because his initial targets seemed to be universities and airlines.

Netflix’s ‘Our Father’: The film explores the trauma of an Indiana fertility doctor who impregnates his patients

Kaczynski hated the idea of ​​being seen as mentally ill and tried to get his lawyers fired during his trial when they wanted to defend him as insanity. He eventually pleaded guilty rather than let his lawyers proceed.

In his journals, released during the trial by the government at the request of the victims’ families, Kaczynski described his motives as “merely personal revenge”.

“I often had the idea of ​​killing people I hated – ie, government officials, police, computer scientists, college students who left their beer cans in the arboretum, etc., etc.,” he said. wrote

Kaczynski murdered computer rental store owner Hugh Scruton, advertising executive Thomas Mosser, and timber industry lobbyist Gilbert Murray. California geneticist Charles Epstein and Yale University computer expert David Gelernter were crippled by bombs two days apart in June 1993.

Casey Anthony ‘wants to tell the truth’ in documentary, pal says: ‘She thinks it’s time’

Although the Unabomber case has been solved many years later, there are lessons to be learned from it.

“There are people who have faced situations where maybe they have a friend or a family member and you think there might be something wrong with them,” Flynn said. “I think attention is really important. Whether it’s a mental issue or something else, it’s important to address if something doesn’t feel right. In this case, we had Linda, who was really attentive and a good communicator. That.”

“And don’t underestimate women,” Puckett added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.