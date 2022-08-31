type here...
Sports Unable to copy Serena's magic, Venus Williams lost in...
Sports

Unable to copy Serena’s magic, Venus Williams lost in the first round of the US Open

By printveela editor

New York – Returning to the US Open, Venus Williams exited in the first round.

Williams lost 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) to Belgium’s Alison van Uytvanck at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where younger sister Serena had won the night before.

Venus Williams, 42, was given a wild card in her first tournament in 1997, where she finished runner-up. She won back-to-back championships in 2000 and 2001 – before losing in the 2002 final – winning Wimbledon both years.

Her best results in New York since then have come in the semifinals in 2007, 2010 and 2017. Williams missed last year’s US Open with an injury.

Williams fell to 0-4 in singles matches this year. She has won at least one match every year since 1994.

Feedback:Serena, who won the first round, was honored. From now on tennis.

US Open:All three children of former Grand Slam champs have achieved major success

Serena Williams will shine at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

Williams will play the leadoff match in the night session at the main stadium, the US Tennis Association announced on Tuesday.

She will face No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia. They will be followed by defending men’s champion Daniel Medvedev against France’s Arthur Rinderknecht.

Williams opened the final tournament of her career by defeating Danka Kovinic on Monday night. It helped draw the largest crowd ever for a US Open night session, with more than 29,000 fans.

Previous articleBiden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: ‘You need F-15s’ to fight America, not guns
Next articleHealth officials are scrambling to trace a spice product suspected of poisoning restaurant goers in the Toronto area.

