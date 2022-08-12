UN ship will deliver Ukrainian grain directly to the Horn of Africa

The UN-chartered vessel Brave Commander will carry 23,000 metric tons of grain to Djibouti for distribution in the Horn of Africa, where a four-year drought has left 18 million people facing severe famine. According to the World Food Programme, another 7,000 metric tons is planned to be sent on another ship soon. Before the war, Ukraine supplied about 45 million metric tons of grain to the world market annually, according to the UN.

Mr. Talavera said officials hope the Brave Commander shipment will be the first to become a regular shipment.

This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov. tweet on Thursday, saying the grain would go to Ethiopia. Mr Taravella said some of them would also go to Kenya and Somalia.

UN officials said that commercial trade plays a role in stabilizing the market, even if it does not go directly to countries facing food shortages. Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN Secretary-General’s office, said the unblocking of Ukrainian ports has already led to lower global food prices, which will ultimately help countries facing food insecurity.