UN ship will deliver Ukrainian grain directly to the Horn of Africa

By printveela editor

UN officials said the first ship hired to transport Ukrainian grain directly to starving areas in the Horn of Africa after a Russian invasion halted food exports six months ago would arrive in Ukraine on Friday.

The UN-chartered bulk carrier Brave Commander is expected to dock at Yuzhny port in southern Ukraine, where it will be loaded with grain purchased by the UN World Food Program and delivered to “countries hardest hit by the global food crisis.” program spokesman Steve Taravella said.

Last month, a United Nations-brokered deal was struck between Ukraine and Russia to allow grain supplies to break a months-long Russian blockade. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the pact would reduce global food shortages, calling it a “beacon of relief”.

So far, none of the 14 ships with grain that departed from Ukraine is heading to countries experiencing food shortages. Largely because they carry grain purchased under commercial contracts.

The UN-chartered vessel Brave Commander will carry 23,000 metric tons of grain to Djibouti for distribution in the Horn of Africa, where a four-year drought has left 18 million people facing severe famine. According to the World Food Programme, another 7,000 metric tons is planned to be sent on another ship soon. Before the war, Ukraine supplied about 45 million metric tons of grain to the world market annually, according to the UN.

Mr. Talavera said officials hope the Brave Commander shipment will be the first to become a regular shipment.

This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov. tweet on Thursday, saying the grain would go to Ethiopia. Mr Taravella said some of them would also go to Kenya and Somalia.

UN officials said that commercial trade plays a role in stabilizing the market, even if it does not go directly to countries facing food shortages. Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN Secretary-General’s office, said the unblocking of Ukrainian ports has already led to lower global food prices, which will ultimately help countries facing food insecurity.

“The first wave is the withdrawal of these ships from Ukrainian harbors, because they have been there for a long time,” he said. “Other ships will come, all with commercial contracts. Some of them will go to developing countries. Others will go to other places.”

However, the market is not always able to send grain to where it is needed. The first ship that left Odessa last week with grain was bound for Lebanon, the country with the highest food inflation rate. But the buyer said he didn’t need any more grain because it was too late. Now it will be resold.

Wheat prices have been falling even before the UN-brokered agreement, and this trend has continued since the signing of the agreement. The much-cited Chicago-traded futures contract traded around $8.10 on Wednesday, a big drop from a peak of over $14 in March, shortly after Russia first invaded Ukraine. Prices are now close to the level of the beginning of the year.

Prices are still likely to be volatile. The agreement, along with reduced demand from some countries due to high prices and increased supply due to winter crops, eased price pressures. But there are concerns about whether the deal will last, and it is becoming increasingly common that it will lead to lower yields.

Ruth McLean as well as Joe Rennison made a report.



Previous articleOn this day in history, August 12, 1877, Thomas Edison invented the phonograph.
Next articleBill Russell’s no. 6 Retirement ensures his legacy of equality and justice | opinion

