New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The United Nations secretary-general said Wednesday that the chances of a peace deal with Russia appear “slim” after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the organization pledged to work with Moscow to speed up the export of essential food and fertilizers.

“Undoubtedly, anything that helps rebuild confidence is useful, but it is naïve to think that we are close to a peace agreement,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a press conference on Wednesday. “My good offices are ready, but I have no illusions that there is little chance of a peace treaty at the present moment.”

Guterres arrived late to a news conference, acknowledging that he had just spoken to Putin about Moscow’s difficulties in exporting grains and other food supplies to the rest of the world – a problem that could lead to a global famine if not resolved. .

“We have an opportunity to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and its extension and expansion, possible expansion,” Guterres explained. “As you know, there are discussions regarding the possibility of exports of ammonia, Russian ammonia through the Black Sea … according to the methodology carried out by the JCC, the Joint Coordination Committee.”

British Intelligence Says Russia Deployed Iranian Drones In Ukraine For First Time

The export of ammonia, which is used as a fertilizer, could help stabilize a crisis that is growing as prices rise during a shortage caused by Russia and Ukraine’s difficulty in getting the product to market because of Russia’s aggression.

In his opening remarks, Guterres warned that without the Russian food and fertilizer deal and movement, there is a risk of “multiple droughts” in the coming year.

US intel shows Russia paid $300M to influence foreign political parties

“We discussed the obstacles that still exist in relation to Russian food and fertilizer exports, and I must say that there is now a dramatic situation in the world in terms of fertilizers,” Guterres said, adding that the world faces fertilizers. Crunch.” “We have news from various parts of the world where cultivated areas are much lower than in the previous cycle, which means we have a risk of having [2023] Lack of real food.”

“We want to ensure that there are effective mechanisms that allow developing countries at risk of drought to access available food, and this can be through forms of direct aid,” he said. Fertilizer market should be stabilized.

China says it will work with Russia to create a new international order

A peace deal between Russia and Ukraine could help lead to that stabilization, but Guterres paints a bleak picture of that prospect. He confirmed that inspectors sent to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant had found “worrying” radiation and that the UN would continue to monitor security around the plant.

“I will continue with my contacts with both sides and hope that, someday, it will be possible to move to a high-level discussion,” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Now we’re discussing ammonia exports. Now we’re discussing issues related to prisoners of war or a fact-finding mission or Zaporizhia. I hope that one day, it will be possible to discuss peace.”