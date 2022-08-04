UN Secretary-General criticizes oil companies for “grotesque greed”.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday criticized oil companies for their “grotesque greed” and excessive profits from rising fuel prices during the war in Ukraine. He called on countries to tax those profits and distribute the proceeds to the poor.

According to Mr. Guterres, the combined profits of the largest energy companies in the first quarter of this year amounted to about $100 billion. He said every country played a part in the energy crisis and could be part of the solution, adding that “there is no place for hypocrisy.”

“It is immoral for oil and gas companies to take record profits from this energy crisis at the expense of the poorest people and communities and at the cost of huge climate losses,” Mr. Guterres told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.