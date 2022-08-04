type here...
UN Secretary-General criticizes oil companies for “grotesque greed”.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday criticized oil companies for their “grotesque greed” and excessive profits from rising fuel prices during the war in Ukraine. He called on countries to tax those profits and distribute the proceeds to the poor.

According to Mr. Guterres, the combined profits of the largest energy companies in the first quarter of this year amounted to about $100 billion. He said every country played a part in the energy crisis and could be part of the solution, adding that “there is no place for hypocrisy.”

“It is immoral for oil and gas companies to take record profits from this energy crisis at the expense of the poorest people and communities and at the cost of huge climate losses,” Mr. Guterres told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.

Speaking before Congress in April, the leaders of six major oil companies said they were not engaging in price gouging, but simply reacting to global commodity prices that were beyond their control.

The UN has warned that the war in Ukraine has had a far-reaching impact on food, energy and financial markets beyond its borders. Fuel and food prices have risen all over the world. Many countries are struggling with inflation, rising interest rates and mounting debt.

Mr. Guterres said that the global energy crisis caused by the war could lead to new political, social and economic upheavals, especially in developing countries.

United Nations formed Global Crisis Response Team this year to recommend solutions to interrelated crises. The group has produced two previous reports on food and finance, and on Wednesday it published its third report on energy.

The report outlined three proposals: to tax the profits of energy companies and distribute the proceeds to vulnerable segments of the population; manage energy demand through energy savings and public transport development; and accelerate the global transition to renewable energy.

“I call on people around the world to make it clear to fossil fuel producers and their financiers that this grotesque greed is punishing the poorest and most vulnerable while destroying our only common home,” Mr. Guterres said.

Food, crude oil and shipping prices have improved slightly since early June, when the UN last released a report on the economic impact of the war, but natural gas prices have risen, UN trade and development chief Rebeca Greenspan said.

But she warned that as winter approaches in the Northern Hemisphere, demand for energy will rise and pressure on consumers and national governments will increase. The report, she said, presents feasible options for countries and shows that it is time to act on them for long-term and short-term assistance.

