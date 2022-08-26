UN ‘scheduled’ to visit Russian-controlled nuclear plant forced off grid: Ukraine updates

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear plant monitor, said the organization was “scheduled” to visit the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine in the next few days.

The Zaporizhia plant is the largest in Europe and has been under Russian control since early March. Ukrainian officials said the fire damaged the only transmission line that temporarily disconnected it from the power grid on Thursday.

Backup diesel generators at the plant were “immediately activated” to avoid a “radiation catastrophe,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said in a statement Thursday that he was determined to personally lead a mission to the plant in the next few days, adding that “we cannot afford to lose any more time.”

► The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been reconnected to the national power grid, Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear operating enterprise, said in a statement on Friday.

► Latvia takes down a 260-foot monument built during the Soviet era, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevis said in a tweet on Thursday. “Closing another painful page in history and looking for a better future,” he said.

►Russian forces operate at least 21 sites in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk to register, detain and interrogate prisoners of war and civilians. According to a Yale University report based on open source data collection and satellite imagery.

Kiev renames streets in ‘de-Russification’ effort

Kyiv City Council has renamed 95 streets, alleys and squares with names associated with Russia and the Soviet era as part of a “de-Russification” process. Mayor Vitali Klitschko made the announcement Thursday.

The new names are intended to honor significant Ukrainian historical events and figures, including the current war in Ukraine.

The renaming process is not yet complete, Klitschko said in a statement, listing eight streets and squares that have already been renamed.

Report: Russian cluster munitions have killed hundreds

At least 689 people in Ukraine have been killed by Russian cluster munitions in the first half of 2022. The report released on Thursday By the Cluster Munitions Coalition, an international disarmament group.

The report documents Russia’s “widespread use” of internationally banned cluster munitions, which have also damaged homes, hospitals and schools during the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces also appear to have used cluster munitions several times during the conflict, the report said.

Cluster munitions consist of containers that open and disintegrate indiscriminately after the submunition is launched or released from the air, the coalition said. Many of these submunitions fail to detonate immediately, leaving explosive remnants that threaten the lives of civilians.

Promises to sever Russian financial ties remained unfulfilled

Earlier this year, several US governors and officials expressed a desire to cut their financial ties to Russia. But only a few states have quickly followed suit.

In March, Idaho sold $300,000 in bonds to a Russian oil company. And the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System has solid shares in a Russian bank.

But most promises to reduce Russian investment have remained unfulfilled. According to an Associated Press review.

