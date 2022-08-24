New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An accused rapist in New York City escaped charges because, as a United Nations foreign minister, he was protected by diplomatic immunity, officials said. His case has shed light on a controversial policy that has made headlines for years.

A woman accused Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, of opening the door for her after entering her Washington Heights building, following her into her apartment and raping her twice before leaving, police and law enforcement sources said. She reported the incident around Sunday afternoon, when the authorities took Oliha into custody.

However, they soon learned that Oliha was working in the US as South Sudan’s foreign minister and could not be charged because he had “absolute diplomatic immunity”.

He was released after a few hours. Meanwhile, the victim was admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Oliha, whose social media accounts show he is married with children, did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Tuesday. A spokesman for the Permanent Mission of South Sudan also did not respond to requests for comment.

Oliha is far from the first United Nations diplomat to escape criminal charges despite being charged with a crime because of the policy of protecting those working in the Big Apple or elsewhere in the US on behalf of their countries.

The Cited by the New York Post Author Brian Klaas’s tome, “Corrupt: Who Gets Power and How It Changes Us,” reports that UN diplomats were cited for 150,000 parking tickets from 1997 to 2002, “more than eighty per day.” “Unpaid tickets total more than $18 million.

In 1997, former mayor Rudy Giuliani denounced the UN for “behaving like deadbeats of the worst kind.”

Over the years it has been the case that these violations were more serious than parking tickets and minor traffic violations, yet Dr. Joshua Muravchik, author and longtime scholar of international relations, acknowledges that violations of the law are often “related to the little things . . .”

In most cases, “no one dies from it or is hurt as badly as the woman who was raped,” Muravchik told Fox News Digital. “It’s definitely rare.”

However, New York City has leveled more serious charges at diplomatic residents.

2018

According to a separate report by the New York Post, the husband of a UK diplomat accused of beating his wife in December 2018 was not initially arrested because he was protected by the battered woman’s own diplomatic status.

Youssef Amaro initially got off scot-free for allegedly assaulting his wife and holding her in a headlock in their New York City apartment but eventually pleaded guilty to lesser charges after UK authorities revoked his status, reports said.

2017

In October 2017, a Sudanese diplomat was accused of groping a woman on the dance floor of a Manhattan bar. The Post reported.

He was never charged after he was found to have diplomatic immunity.

2016

German diplomat Joachim Haubrichs was accused Dragging his wife He assaulted her in October 2016 after entering the couple’s bedroom while she was using her cell phone after a curfew she had imposed.

Haubrich was not charged because of his diplomatic immunity, and German authorities rejected the U.S. State Department’s attempt to revoke Haubrich’s immunity after prosecutors found evidence of the abuse.

2015

Zambian diplomat Langford Banda allegedly escaped criminal charges — and even any traffic tickets — after injuring two cops when his car crashed into an NYPD vehicle while allegedly driving drunk in February 2015, the Post reported.

According to reports, he was driving with a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the limit. But police could only let him sleep before sending him home, the Post said.

2013

In 2013, Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade was arrested and searched for lying on a visa form about how much she paid a domestic worker. Despite reports that she was paying her employee $4,500 a month, the housewife’s monthly salary was actually $573 — about $3.31 an hour, the New York Post reported.

Khobragade was granted diplomatic immunity and later sued by an unidentified housewife accusing her of trafficking, forced labor and wage violations. According to the post.

2012

Perhaps one of the most notable cases in recent history involves former International Monetary Fund executive Dominique Strauss-Kahn. In 2012, Kahn tried – albeit unsuccessfully – to be classified as protected under diplomatic immunity from a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a maid. AP reported.

The parties eventually reached a settlement.

diplomats among us

A US State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that there are about 47,000 accredited mission members from 189 countries living in the United States, including foreign personnel from bilateral missions, international organizations and permanent missions to the United Nations.

The spokeswoman also said there are about 18,000 foreign diplomats living in New York – approximately 15,000 of whom are accredited to the United Nations.

New York City boasts “The world’s largest diplomatic and consular community,” serves as the home base for the United Nations headquarters and hosts 114 consulates and 193 permanent missions.

Scott Anderson, a visiting fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, told Fox News Digital that the policy of diplomatic immunity “is rooted in international law first because states have been raising each other for hundreds of years.”

However, this policy was memorialized in a set of 20th century international treaties, the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

“Normally, that doesn’t apply to anyone working for a foreign government,” Anderson told Fox News Digital. “Foreign governments send certain people who will fill certain capacities. And those capacities may entitle them to certain types of immunity, depending on the role they fill, the responsibilities they have.”

The UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1946, outlines more specific immunities for personnel assigned to work for the United Nations, Anderson explained.

“They are not necessarily exempt from all legal liability for what they may do, but they cannot be arrested or detained as long as they are entitled to immunity,” he said.

The practice developed out of what Anderson called a “longstanding concern” that diplomatic agents would be “arrested, tortured, or otherwise tried to take advantage of them while in the host country.”

“The United States really relies heavily on these immunities,” he added. “The United States is often a strong defender of diplomatic immunity, because it has a very large diplomatic presence around the world, often in challenging countries and challenging legal systems.”

Dr. Muravchik, who is also an adjunct professor at the Institute of World Politics, told Fox News Digital that diplomatic immunity is “a real thing and [countries] Recognize that and for good reason.”

“I don’t know if you have more diplomats than any other country, but we have the highest number of diplomats posted around the world because we are such a big player globally.” he said

Anderson and Muravchik cite times in history when a diplomat’s immunity has been revoked in response to a crime, or when a diplomat has been expelled from the host nation and returned to his or her county.

The United Nations and the Permanent Mission to South Sudan did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on any plans to respond to the allegations against Oliha.

However, Muravchik said the police department’s inability to file charges against Oliha “isn’t the end of the story.”

“At the moment, we cannot touch this man, but his government can extend his diplomatic immunity,” he said. “In particular, the United States is a very powerful country. We can, in extreme cases, pressure other governments to waive their diplomatic immunity if someone commits a heinous crime on our soil.”

He added that the United States “has great influence over South Sudan.”

“We really have a tremendous advantage,” Muravchik said. “This country came into being because of America’s diplomatic leverage.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, A Department of State A spokesman said the agency was “aware of an incident involving a diplomat accredited to the United Nations.”

“We take these allegations seriously and we are working closely with the New York Police Department and the Mayor’s Office of International Affairs, as we do in all legal and criminal cases involving foreign diplomats assigned to permanent missions and observer offices at the UN.” said the spokesperson. “We do not comment on the details of an ongoing investigation.”

Fox News’ Daniel Wallace contributed to this report.