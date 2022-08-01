UN chief warns grimly about risk of ‘nuclear annihilation’

The United Nations Secretary-General warned on Monday that humanity is “just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation from nuclear annihilation,” calling the war in Ukraine one of the conflicts, raising the risk to a level not seen since the height of the Cold War.
“All this at a time when proliferation risks are rising and barriers to prevent escalation are being weakened,” official António Guterres said. “And when crises – with nuclear overtones – fester from the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
Mr. Guterres spoke at the opening of a conference at UN Headquarters in New York dedicated to supporting and enforcing the 50-year global Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons aimed at eventual disarmament.
The conference took place after a two-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was attended by high-level representatives of member states, including the Prime Minister of Japan, the US Secretary of State and dozens of foreign ministers and delegations.
The threat of a nuclear confrontation or nuclear accident posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been a recurring theme in many of the day’s speeches.
President Vladimir Putin and other Russians have repeatedly suggested that a nuclear war could break out if NATO intervenes in the war in Ukraine. In the spring, his forces used the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster as a staging area and have now turned Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in the city of Zaporozhye in southern Ukraine into a military fortress.
In his address to the session, Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said the treaty had made the world a safer place, but was under increasing strain. Mr. Blinken mentioned Russia, Iran and North Korea as examples of problems related to the nuclear program.
Mr. Blinken condemned Russia for “reckless and dangerous nuclear saber-rattling” and said North Korea was preparing to conduct a seventh round of nuclear tests. He said Iran had not yet agreed to return to its nuclear deal commitments with world powers and “remained on the path of nuclear escalation.”
Russia and Iran are among the 191 signatories to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful energy purposes, a stance the West has questioned and has prompted efforts to strike a deal with Iran to blunt its nuclear ambitions.
Mr. Blinken also criticized Russia for using the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant as a staging area for attacks on Ukrainian forces, saying the Ukrainians could not return fire for fear they could hit a nuclear reactor or radioactive waste storage facility.
“This takes the idea of having a human shield to a completely different and terrifying level,” Mr. Blinken said.
The conference, which usually meets every five years, will consider the treaty’s three priorities: preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, promoting and supporting peaceful nuclear energy, and working towards global disarmament. But concrete results are not to be expected, given the current disagreements between world powers.
Mr. Putin, who put his nuclear forces on “special alert” in the early days of the invasion in February, also sent a message to the nonproliferation conference.
“We believe that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be fought,” Mr. Putin wrote, according to TASS, a Russian news agency. “We stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the international community.”