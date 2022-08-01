UN chief warns grimly about risk of ‘nuclear annihilation’

The United Nations Secretary-General warned on Monday that humanity is “just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation from nuclear annihilation,” calling the war in Ukraine one of the conflicts, raising the risk to a level not seen since the height of the Cold War.

“All this at a time when proliferation risks are rising and barriers to prevent escalation are being weakened,” official António Guterres said. “And when crises – with nuclear overtones – fester from the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Mr. Guterres spoke at the opening of a conference at UN Headquarters in New York dedicated to supporting and enforcing the 50-year global Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons aimed at eventual disarmament.