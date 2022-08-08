UN chief warns against ‘suicidal’ attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plant

Last week, IAEA director Rafael Mariano Grossi said he was ready to lead a mission of experts to the plant to stabilize the situation there and conduct inspections.

Mr. Guterres’ remarks came at a press conference in Tokyo two days after he called for global nuclear disarmament in celebration of the 77th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima. Mr. Guterres did not blame the attacks in his comments.

But Russia and Ukraine continued to accuse each other of endangering nuclear security. While Russian forces control the plant, Ukrainian employees continue to work there. Ukrainian officials say they are under great strain, saying workers have been subjected to harsh interrogations, including electric shocks, and as the risk of fighting has risen, they have been prevented from going to underground shelters.

On Monday, the company that oversees the Zaporozhye plant said a worker had been wounded by shrapnel from Russian shelling a day earlier. The woman is “in a state of moderate severity” in the intensive care unit of the Energodar city hospital, the company said in a Telegram message.