UN chief warns against ‘suicidal’ attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plant

By printveela editor

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday condemned the fighting around the massive Zaporozhye nuclear power complex in southern Ukraine, saying any attack on a nuclear facility is “suicidal.”

Russian forces have occupied Europe’s largest nuclear facility since March and have used it for the past month as a base for artillery shelling of the Ukrainian-controlled city of Nikopol on the other side of the Dnieper.

In recent days, explosions and rockets have fallen on the territory of the complex. Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the attacks, which raised fears of a major nuclear accident.

Mr. Guterres said on Monday that he hoped the attacks would stop and that the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, would have access to the plant, as requested by Ukraine.

Last week, IAEA director Rafael Mariano Grossi said he was ready to lead a mission of experts to the plant to stabilize the situation there and conduct inspections.

Mr. Guterres’ remarks came at a press conference in Tokyo two days after he called for global nuclear disarmament in celebration of the 77th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima. Mr. Guterres did not blame the attacks in his comments.

But Russia and Ukraine continued to accuse each other of endangering nuclear security. While Russian forces control the plant, Ukrainian employees continue to work there. Ukrainian officials say they are under great strain, saying workers have been subjected to harsh interrogations, including electric shocks, and as the risk of fighting has risen, they have been prevented from going to underground shelters.

On Monday, the company that oversees the Zaporozhye plant said a worker had been wounded by shrapnel from Russian shelling a day earlier. The woman is “in a state of moderate severity” in the intensive care unit of the Energodar city hospital, the company said in a Telegram message.

“The Ukrainian staff of the station continues to work in inhuman conditions, taking all measures to ensure nuclear and radiation safety not only in our country, but throughout the world,” Energoatom said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Monday accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant again on Sunday, in what it called “an act of nuclear terrorism.” The report says that as a result of the shelling, a high-voltage line was damaged, which supplies Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with electricity.

