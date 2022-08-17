New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dean Karnazes, an ultramarathon runner known for running 350 miles over 80 hours without sleep and running a marathon in 50 states in 50 days, revealed that he was attacked by a coyote last week.

The 50-year-old revealed the attack in a video on Instagram and Twitter last week. Blood was seen coming from the mouth. The attack happened while he was on a 150-mile run in California’s Marin Headlands near the Golden Gate Bridge in the Bay Area.

“Something terrible has happened to me,” he began. “I was attacked by a coyote, that was the first one. It knocked me down and thankfully I was running with poles so I hit it and ran away.

“Kind of cruel. Not sure what I’m going to do, but I guess I’ll have to keep going, or it’ll come back for me.”

Karnazes begged his followers to stop feeding the coyotes in the area after two days.

“As I have seen firsthand, people (mostly tourists) are feeding wild coyotes in the Marin Headlands area of ​​California. This must stop,” he wrote.

“If you see someone feeding a coyote, please say something. The local rangers are doing the best they can, but we’re more trail runners than anyone else in these areas.”

Karnazes is a popular athlete on the endurance circuit. He has more than 100,000 followers on his Instagram account. He is a three-time Contender Magazine’s Endurance Athlete of the Year and Men’s Journal’s Adventure Hall of Fame.