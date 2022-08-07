New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Ukrainian woman made it a priority to save animals during the Ukraine-Russia war.

Natalia Popova, 50, continues to travel into war zones where she has already identified and rescued hundreds of animals, before she rehabilitates them and finds them a permanent home elsewhere in Europe.

“Nobody wants to go there. Everyone is scared. I’m scared too, but I’m going anyway,” Popova said. “I feel so sorry for them. I can imagine the animals are stressed because of the war and no one can help them.”

“They are my life,” she added, “and my mission in this war is to save wild animals.”

Popova said that she has traveled all over Ukraine, including war zones, and has already rescued more than 300 animals from war.

“I love them and I understand that I don’t have the resources to give them the comfortable life they deserve,” she added.

After locating and capturing the animals, she returns to the rehabilitation center where she provides care for them and begins the process of finding them a new home.

In partnership with animal protection group UA Animals, 200 of the rescued creatures were sent abroad, while 100 found new homes in western Ukraine.

Many of the animals she found were once wild but were kept as pets in private homes before their owners fled due to the Russian invasion.

For months, Popova drove herself into war hot spots. She bankrolled her shelter with her own funds before her horse business was destroyed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Now, Popova has had to borrow money and continues to do so because she needs more than $14,000 a month to keep the animals healthy and fed. Her personal debt ballooned to $200,000.

She has since partnered with UA Animals, which helps transport her and offset some of the costs.

“I still take money, go to hot spots and rescue animals. I can’t say no to them,” Popova said.

She knows nothing about most of the animals she rescues – not their names, ages or previous ownership.

“Animals don’t introduce themselves when they come to us,” she joked.

She now owns 133 animals. The livestock includes 13 lions, one leopard, one tiger, three deer, wolves, jackals, raccoons and roe deer and other domestic animals such as horses, dogs and cats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.