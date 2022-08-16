Ukrainian soldiers are preparing for the front line on British soil

KENT, England – The commander gives orders to Ukrainian recruits. A group of new soldiers in military uniforms walked down a street littered with grenade canisters, burning debris and overturned cars. On a stretcher they carried out the wounded, groaning.
The battle that unfolded on Monday was an exercise led by a British commander who was accompanied by a Ukrainian interpreter as he guided recruits through a mock village in southeast England. It was conceived to resemble scenes of devastation unfolding on the front lines in Ukraine more than a thousand kilometers away.
“This training in urban areas is exactly what we need,” said Nick, a 25-year-old recruit from Ukraine who offered only a nickname for fear of Russian retaliation against his family.
Nick is participating in a UK-led military training program for tens of thousands of recruits and members of the Ukrainian army, aimed at strengthening local resistance to the Russian invasion.
The initiative, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June, began with more than a thousand British soldiers from the 11th Security Assistance Brigade, which specializes in training foreign troops. Some 2,000 recruits have completed the program and returned to Ukraine, according to British officials.
Other countries, including Canada, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Sweden, have pledged to join the effort, which is essentially a modernized version of Operation Unite, an international training initiative launched in 2015. about 35,000 Ukrainians from the USA, Great Britain, Canada, Denmark, Poland and Sweden among other countries have been trained.
The Ukrainians who gathered on Monday were part of a group of several hundred people who were flown by British warplanes to a military base in Kent, a windswept corner of southeast England where British troops had previously prepared for operations in Northern Ireland. It is one of four sites where British instructors run three-week courses on combat tactics, medical and weapons training, and the laws of war.
While the new effort is focused on basic infantry training for new recruits, the UK has also trained hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in England in the use of more sophisticated weapons, such as multiple rocket launchers it has supplied to the Kyiv government.
“We are at a stage of war where we need to retake our cities from the occupying forces,” said a 34-year-old trainee named Snizhana. “The British officers who train us have experienced this war in Iraq and Afghanistan, so now it is very useful for us.”
The instructors said they were impressed with the morale of the recruits, who ranged in age from 18 to 50. Major Craig Hutton, the Scottish commander who oversees the training, said he “never saw men so ready and so eager to fight.”
“This is an absolute cross section of Ukrainian society that has come together because they have a serious threat to their homeland,” he said.
He added that the exercise was planned in cooperation with the Ukrainian military and intelligence agencies and was designed to replicate the scenes they might encounter on the battlefield at home, right down to the insignia on vehicles.
Many Ukrainians who took part in the exercise were provided with AK-47 variants that they would likely use on the front lines. Others had anti-tank weapons called NLAW, of which the UK donated thousands to help Ukrainians destroy Russian tanks and armored vehicles.
“No one wants to die,” said an intern named Zakhar. He was a civil engineer before being drafted three weeks ago and said he was motivated to join his brother in the army and avenge his best friend who died in action.
“I want my children and grandchildren to live in a free and prosperous, independent country,” he said.