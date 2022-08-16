Ukrainian soldiers are preparing for the front line on British soil

“We are at a stage of war where we need to retake our cities from the occupying forces,” said a 34-year-old trainee named Snizhana. “The British officers who train us have experienced this war in Iraq and Afghanistan, so now it is very useful for us.”

The instructors said they were impressed with the morale of the recruits, who ranged in age from 18 to 50. Major Craig Hutton, the Scottish commander who oversees the training, said he “never saw men so ready and so eager to fight.”

“This is an absolute cross section of Ukrainian society that has come together because they have a serious threat to their homeland,” he said.

He added that the exercise was planned in cooperation with the Ukrainian military and intelligence agencies and was designed to replicate the scenes they might encounter on the battlefield at home, right down to the insignia on vehicles.

Many Ukrainians who took part in the exercise were provided with AK-47 variants that they would likely use on the front lines. Others had anti-tank weapons called NLAW, of which the UK donated thousands to help Ukrainians destroy Russian tanks and armored vehicles.

“No one wants to die,” said an intern named Zakhar. He was a civil engineer before being drafted three weeks ago and said he was motivated to join his brother in the army and avenge his best friend who died in action.

“I want my children and grandchildren to live in a free and prosperous, independent country,” he said.