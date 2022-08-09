Ukrainian resistance wreaks havoc in Russian-occupied cities; Biden to sign NATO deal for Sweden, Finland: Live Ukraine updates

Guerrilla forces loyal to Kiev in occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine have been attacking Kremlin-installed officials, blowing up bridges and trains and helping the Ukrainian military identify key targets in an effort to challenge Russia’s grip on the region.

Resistance could erode Kremlin control and threaten Russia’s plans to hold a referendum aimed at annexing parts of the country.

“Our goal is to make life unbearable for the Russian occupiers and use any means to derail their plans,” said Andrey, a 32-year-old coordinator of the guerrilla movement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Kherson, an occupied city of 500,000 people captured by Russian troops at the start of the war, has been openly discussed by Ukraine’s military leaders as a primary counteroffensive target. Guerrillas have repeatedly tried to kill Vladimir Saldo, head of the Russia-backed Provisional Administration of Kherson region. His aide, Pavel Slobodchikov, was shot dead in his vehicle, and another officer, Dmitry Savluchenko, was killed by a car bomb.

“The Russians expected to be met with flowers, but they faced the fact that most people consider themselves Ukrainians and are ready to offer resistance,” said Oleksiy Alexandrov, a businessman in the occupied southern port of Mariupol.

► President Joe Biden to sign NATO ratification documents for Sweden and Finland. 23 of NATO’s 30 members have approved the additions. All members must approve Sweden and Finland to join.

► Estonia and Finland want European countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday that “visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right.”

Russia says the UN has pulled the plug on a planned visit to the nuclear plant

The Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow agreed to a June 3 visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Enrhodar, Ukraine, but the trip was canceled by UN officials due to security concerns. UN and IAEA officials have warned that bombing the site of the plant could lead to a nuclear disaster and have urged the militants to allow the IAEA team into the plant.

Both sides have blamed each other for the rocket attack on the Russian-held plant.

“For our part, we are ready to provide maximum possible assistance in resolving all organizational issues,” the foreign ministry statement said.

Russia’s Old Mines ‘Unreliable and Unpredictable’

Russia is “highly likely” to deploy Soviet-era landmines along its defensive lines in the eastern Donbass region, the UK’s Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

One type of mine potentially used by Russia, the PFM-1 series, is a “highly controversial, indiscriminate weapon,” the ministry wrote.

Moscow deployed similar mines during the Soviet-Afghan war in the 1980s, where several children were reportedly maimed after mistaking the mines for toys. The UK said their quality was likely to decline since then and would be “unreliable and predictable” if used in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Moscow last week shelled the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia, which houses Europe’s largest nuclear plant. When asked about the attack, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “Any attack on a nuclear plant is suicidal.”

Guterres said he fully supports the International Atomic Energy Agency in its efforts to stabilize the plant and access the facility to exercise its mandate.

