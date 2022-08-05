New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Officials announced that three more ships would leave Black Sea ports Friday morning loaded with food under a grain deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Two ships will depart from the port of Chernomorsk and the other from the port in Odesa, carrying a total of more than 58,000 tons of corn.

“We hope for the professionalism of everyone involved,” Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

Under an agreement reached by officials on July 22, ships will be allowed to leave the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny with grain, corn and related food.



The deal appeared to be in jeopardy when Russia launched a series of missile strikes off Ukraine’s coast on July 23, but the first ship with 26,000 tons of corn left this week.

Russia’s February attack on Ukraine has depressed food prices worldwide as the two countries play a key role in the global commodities market.

The United Nations’ FAO food price index, which reflects the international prices of a basket of food commodities, rose 23% in June compared to the same time last year.