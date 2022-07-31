Ukrainian officials are gathering evidence they say proves Russia was behind the POW camp bombing.

Ukrainian officials said Sunday there is mounting evidence that the bombing at a Russian penal colony that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners was ordered and carried out by Russian forces, citing recently released satellite photos as evidence that the soldiers did not were killed in a rocket attack. .

After a bombing late Thursday at a camp in Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine, both sides exchanged accusations of being the source of the explosion that killed at least 50 prisoners, many considered national heroes after being captured during a steel mill siege. . in the seaside city of Mariupol.

Although the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday it would give the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations access to the blast site, no organization has confirmed the claim. The Red Cross said in a statement Saturday that its request for a visit “was not granted” and did not immediately respond to Russia’s statement.