Ukrainian officials are gathering evidence they say proves Russia was behind the POW camp bombing.

Ukrainian officials said Sunday there is mounting evidence that the bombing at a Russian penal colony that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners was ordered and carried out by Russian forces, citing recently released satellite photos as evidence that the soldiers did not were killed in a rocket attack. .
After a bombing late Thursday at a camp in Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine, both sides exchanged accusations of being the source of the explosion that killed at least 50 prisoners, many considered national heroes after being captured during a steel mill siege. . in the seaside city of Mariupol.
Although the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday it would give the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations access to the blast site, no organization has confirmed the claim. The Red Cross said in a statement Saturday that its request for a visit “was not granted” and did not immediately respond to Russia’s statement.
The Kremlin claims that Ukraine attacked the prison to keep the defectors, while the Ukrainian authorities dismissed this version as absurd. They said the death was a deliberate atrocity carried out by Russian troops from a prison where survivors described deplorable conditions and ritual abuse.
Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told The New York Times on Saturday that an expert analysis of photographs and videos released by Russia showed that the center of the explosion was inside the building, and the exterior of the building was practically not damaged.
“Any military expert will say that the aftermath of an explosion is not like a missile or artillery strike,” he said.
On Sunday, he pointed to satellite photos as additional evidence.
“Satellite images show that only one building was damaged. he said in a statement. “Photo analysis reveals thermobaric explosion from within.”
Mr. Podoliak said that Ukrainian prisoners were transferred to the barracks where the explosion took place just days before the incident, and it is suspected that no Russian soldiers or workers in the prison were harmed.
He accused Russia of moving debris from other locations where Ukrainians were hitting targets with US-made precision-guided missiles to a POW camp before the explosion.
“This, as well as the speed and organization of Russian propaganda, indicates that the attack was planned,” he said in an interview. “The purpose of this heinous attack was to cover up the war crimes previously committed by Russia against prisoners of war, to discredit the armed forces of Ukraine, to disrupt the supply of Western weapons and to create tension in Ukrainian society.”
Tatyana Katrichenko, a Ukrainian human rights activist whose organization has been in contact with prisoners at the camp, said one Ukrainian prisoner called his wife on Thursday evening and said he heard an explosion around 11:00 pm.
“Not shelling, just an explosion,” Ms. Katrichenko said, adding that she had a recording of the conversation. “He also said that two of his friends were taken out of the prison where he is being held earlier on the same day that the explosion took place.”
According to her, one of his friends was injured in the explosion, another died. According to Ms. Katrichenko, soldiers held in other parts of the camp passed on similar stories to their families.