Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with three-time US Open finalist Victoria Azarenka.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Ukrainian player refused to shake hands with three-time U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.

Marta Kostiuk held her racket and waited at the net as Azarenka cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Belarus helped launch Russia’s assault on Ukraine in February and Kostyuk said she had her mind set on playing Azarenka in the second round since watching the US Open draw.

“It’s very personal,” Kostyuk said. “It’s not a personal match for me because it’s specifically Vika, but overall it’s not a normal match I play in a tournament.”

Asked about the traditional handshake following a match, Kostyuk said: “I don’t think it’s the right thing to do in the situation I’m in right now.”

Azarenka said she faced that situation with the Ukraine player when she played Diana Yastremska in Washington last month.

“It is what it is. I’m moving on,” Azarenka said. “I can’t force anyone to shake my hand. That’s their decision.”

Kostyuk said he texted Azarenka the day before the match to let her know there would be no ShakeShake. Azarenka returned the text, telling Kostyuk she was no longer onsite, so Kostyuk dropped the subject because she wanted to deliver the message in person.

Azarenka said she contacted all Ukrainian players she was involved with in March after the attack. Kostyuk wasn’t one of them, but Azarenka said she tried.

“Well, I have been offered several times by the WTA because I believe there is some kind of sensitivity. I was told it was not a good time,” Azarenka said.

“If Martha wants to talk to me, like she texted me yesterday, I replied. I am always open to listen, understand, empathize. I believe empathy is very important at a time like this, which was again my clear message at the beginning.

Kostyuk questioned Azarenka as part of the “Tennis Place for Peace Exhibition” held a week before the tournament by the US Tennis Association to raise money for Ukraine. Azarenka was dropped from the lineup the day of the event, which helped raise more than $1 million for humanitarian aid.

“I don’t want to answer this question because everyone is trying to be very democratic about this and my country is being killed every day, so I’m going to tell you very quickly from my point of view. Again,” Kostyuk said. “Imagine World War II going on and there’s a fundraiser for the Jews and a German player wants to play. During the war, not 70 years after the war. During the war. I don’t think the Jewish people would understand.

Azarenka, a member of the WTA Tour Players’ Council, said the important thing was that the event was organized, whether she was a part of it or not.

“I think I had a very clear message from the beginning, I’m here to help, I’ve done a lot,” Azarenka said. “Maybe not what people see and not what I do. I do it for the needy, juniors who need clothes, other people who need money or people who need transport or whatever. That’s what’s important to me, helping people in need.

Players from Russia and Belarus were banned from Wimbledon in response to the war. They are allowed to play in the US Open without their countries or their flags being listed.