Ukrainian grandmaster claims to replace the Russian head of the World Chess Organization

The United States Chess Federation said in a statement from its chief executive Carol Meyer that it has not yet decided which ticket to choose and that it will wait to hear from its delegation after meeting all candidates in Chennai. The American team has two players from Ukraine; one of them, a native of Mariupol, Anna Zatonskikh, said that “it’s wrong when the head of FIDE is a Russian.”

Chess analysts say that if Mr. Dvorkovich is challenged by three people, it’s possible that they will split the opposition’s vote, diminishing the chances of defeating him. Others noted that the secret ballot gave voters the opportunity to support Mr. Dvorkovich, even if their countries oppose the war in Ukraine and Russia in general.

“Everything that happens, happens behind the scenes,” said Peter Tamburro Jr., senior editor of American Chess Magazine.

“I wonder if we will have elections that will be heavily influenced by the injection of money into various places,” he added, noting that many member states of the federation are smaller and less wealthy countries.

Lev Alburt, a former Ukrainian chess champion who fled to the United States in 1979 while playing for the Soviet Union, said that while the war caused the chess world to lose the support of major Russian sponsors, he believed others could make up for it. developing chess countries with deep pockets.

“For example, in the Arab world,” he said, “the United Arab Emirates are big sponsors of chess, and the Saudis are becoming big supporters.”