Ukrainian children brought a performance from a bomb shelter to Brooklyn

On Monday, in a converted Sunday school building in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood, eight children who had recently arrived from Ukraine gathered on a couple of risers and sang.
12-year-old Anna Oneshchak played the accordion with the other seven when they sang the Ukrainian folk song “Ta nema toho mikyty” about a man who decides to leave the country in search of a better job, but then looks up at the mountains and, struck by their beauty, changes his mind .
“Whatever grief we have,” they sang in Ukrainian, “I will not go to American soil.”
Children, students of the Theater-Studio “School for Open-minded Children” in Lviv, rehearsed the song before two weekend performances of the play “Skype Mom” (“Skype Mom”). at Irondale Center in Brooklyn. This will be the US premiere of the 80-minute show, which will be presented on Saturday and Sunday evenings.
“We share our emotions with the Americans”, Anastasiia Mysiuha, 14, said in English. And, according to her, she hopes that the audience “better understand what is happening in Ukraine.”
The show, which will be in Ukrainian with English subtitles, is a series of seven monologues about family separation, told through the eyes of children. True stories written by contemporary Lviv writers are inspired by the mass exodus from Ukraine in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union. At that time, many men and women went to other countries to work in order to provide for their families at home.
“Skype Mom” was first shown in a former bomb shelter in Lvov, western Ukraine, in April, just two months after the Russian invasion began. There he was staged by an art teacher who became an active Ukrainian soldier, Oleg Oneshchak, the father of two children in the play: Anna and Alexei, 7 years old. It was one of the few cultural events that took place in Ukraine. while.
“A lot of people cried when we did this in Ukraine,” said 14-year-old Christina Gnedko, one of the performers.
Now kids ages 7 to 14 are performing to an audience in Brooklyn this weekend.
The idea for the visit came about when Jim Niessen, artistic director of the Irondale Center, home of the nonprofit theater company Irondale Ensemble Project, saw a photo essay in The New York Times in late April about a performance in Ukraine.
“They inspired me so much,” Nisen said in an interview at the theater this week. “This terrible war was going on, and here they were playing a play.”
He and theater executive Terry Greiss tracked down Oneschak on Facebook Messenger and came up with an idea: Would he and the kids think about moving the show to Brooklyn?
Oneschak, the children, and their families were enthusiastic about the idea, and Greiss and the Irondale team began raising money for travel and lodging—the total bill for a month’s stay of eight children and three of their chaperones, who also take them to Connecticut and Massachusetts, costs about $40. 000 dollars, he said. (Oleg Oneshchak was unable to go, but his wife Maria Oneshchak, who is also an actress and theater program teacher, arrived.)
Most of the group’s food was donated, and many of the food was left behind at the homes of Irondale board members and others. The offices of Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakim Jeffreys also helped the group get visa appointments, which are hard to get because so many people are trying to leave Ukraine before they arrive on July 22.
The generosity of other donors meant that the itinerary of the trip quickly inflated to include a week-long summer performing arts camp in Connecticut where children taught American campers three Ukrainian folk songs; a trip to The Lion King on Broadway; visit to the Guggenheim Museum and Coney Island; tour of the Russ & Daughters bagel factory; and a private tour of the Statue of Liberty.
When we spoke at Monday’s rehearsal, 12-year-old Valeriya Khozhempa said that she was immediately struck by one thing: the absence of air raid sirens.
“It’s really a wonderful life,” she said. “There are so many air alerts in Ukraine.”
There was also a humorous attribute, according to Christina: American politeness. “People always say ‘I’m sorry’ and ‘I’m sorry,'” she said. “It’s amazing because everyone is very polite.”
The children started working on the play in January but were forced to stop rehearsals when Russia invaded Ukraine. Even though the play was originally set in stories from the 1990s, the families are once again torn apart because the men are fighting in the war. (Most Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60—military age—are not allowed to leave the country.)
The theme of each of the show’s monologues is that parents fail to realize how detrimental their decisions, even if financially sound, can be to the happiness of their children. “Money can never make up for the loss of connection with the people you love,” says a character in one of the stories called Through the Eyes of Children.
All children worry about whether American viewers will understand their message due to the language barrier and the need to read subtitles.
“I know it will be hard,” said Anastasia. “But if they come, I hope they try to understand.”
All proceeds from this weekend’s performances, as well as from performances in Hartford, Connecticut, and Boston next week, will go towards purchasing a fighter jet that the band hopes to help acquire for the Ukrainian army. (A used aircraft costs about $1 million, Oleg Oneshchak said.)
Anna Oneshchak, who sings a patriotic Ukrainian song written by her, said she hopes audiences will see not only the play but also the main war message that the performers embody.
“The world looks at it like a movie,” she said. “I want them to remember us.”