Ukrainian children brought a performance from a bomb shelter to Brooklyn

The show, which will be in Ukrainian with English subtitles, is a series of seven monologues about family separation, told through the eyes of children. True stories written by contemporary Lviv writers are inspired by the mass exodus from Ukraine in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union. At that time, many men and women went to other countries to work in order to provide for their families at home.

“Skype Mom” was first shown in a former bomb shelter in Lvov, western Ukraine, in April, just two months after the Russian invasion began. There he was staged by an art teacher who became an active Ukrainian soldier, Oleg Oneshchak, the father of two children in the play: Anna and Alexei, 7 years old. It was one of the few cultural events that took place in Ukraine. while.

“A lot of people cried when we did this in Ukraine,” said 14-year-old Christina Gnedko, one of the performers.