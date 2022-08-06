Ukrainian children bear the burden of war: photo

It was late July morning and the sounds of summer camp were the sounds of summer camps everywhere as the kids raced from one activity to the next.

But the Midgard Forest camp is in Kyiv, in wartime Ukraine, and when the siren pierced the air, the children knew what to do, dropping ropes and tennis courts and rushing to safety.

It’s a familiar routine, like lunch.

The war has brought a new reality to the Ukrainians, but something remains in place, and with the onset of warm weather, some parents are faced with the age-old question: what to do with children this summer?