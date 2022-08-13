Ukrainian boy starts a new life through chess

First they went to Romania, where they stayed for several weeks. Ms. Kryshtafor then approached the English Chess Federation to see if anyone would accept her and Maxim so that he could continue playing and return to school.

She eventually contacted Mr Townsend and his wife Helen, who offered them an addition to their spacious home near York as part of a program that allowed British families to host Ukrainians fleeing the war for six months. So far, despite procedural difficulties, over 65,000 people went to Britain from Ukraine under the program.

According to Ms. Kryshtafor, Maxim was enrolled in a school where he begins to make friends and is fond of mathematics, because even if he does not speak English very well, he can understand it.

Even with hospitable hosts like the Townsends and the security of a life away from war, Ms. Kryshtafor said, it was difficult for her to adjust to the humiliating circumstances. She has spent most of her life in Odessa, and despite having two higher educations and a career as a journalist, she now works as a cleaning lady in a hotel.