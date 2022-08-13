Ukrainian boy starts a new life through chess

YORK, England. With pints in hand, a group of men sat hunched over a chessboard under the sloping beams of the Eagle and Child pub in York, in the north of England.
Among them was Maxim Kryshtafor, an 8-year-old Ukrainian boy with freckles and a mischievous smile, who moved his pieces around the board with concentration.
The group moved their weekly meetings to an earlier time to put their young guest to bed, and he soon impressed these chess fans with his ten years of experience.
“He is really good for his age; there is no doubt about it,” said Paul Townsend, 62, an avid chess player and member of the English Chess Federation. And he clearly has talent.
Mr. Townsend and his family host Maxim and his mother after the federation essentially played matchmaker and asked if they were willing to sponsor the couple.
According to the latest data, more than six million refugees have left Ukraine and headed for Europe. United Nations, each facing the challenges of a war-torn life: a foreign land, an unfamiliar language, and weak ties to support systems like education and health care—if they have any ties at all. Finding an activity that provides focus and stability can help exiles deal with the anxieties and turmoil of resuming life away from home.
For Maxim it was chess.
“Chess is his whole life, and now it’s my life,” said Maxim’s mother, Irina Kryshtafor. “It’s like air for him because he plays all the time.”
Chess helped Maxim cope with the difficult emotions of leaving home and adjusting to life in Britain, which was not always easy. According to his mother, due to his poor command of English, he was taken to the younger students for some lessons at school and found it difficult to communicate with other children. He misses his grandparents, who lived with them in the Ukrainian city of Odessa and stayed at home. Ms. Kryshtafor broke up with Maxim’s father, who did not participate in the boy’s life.
When the war broke out in February, Ms Kryshtafor, 45, struggled to pack the essentials for herself and Maxim as they fled to the border.
Countless mothers across Ukraine have been focused on how to save their children while maintaining a sense of stability, and Ms. Kryshtafor was no exception.
Although she forgot to bring a suitable winter coat with her, she packed the things she knew were most important to Maxim: a chess book, a laptop on which he could practice games, a white polo shirt, and a red fleece that he wears. for each competition.
First they went to Romania, where they stayed for several weeks. Ms. Kryshtafor then approached the English Chess Federation to see if anyone would accept her and Maxim so that he could continue playing and return to school.
She eventually contacted Mr Townsend and his wife Helen, who offered them an addition to their spacious home near York as part of a program that allowed British families to host Ukrainians fleeing the war for six months. So far, despite procedural difficulties, over 65,000 people went to Britain from Ukraine under the program.
According to Ms. Kryshtafor, Maxim was enrolled in a school where he begins to make friends and is fond of mathematics, because even if he does not speak English very well, he can understand it.
Even with hospitable hosts like the Townsends and the security of a life away from war, Ms. Kryshtafor said, it was difficult for her to adjust to the humiliating circumstances. She has spent most of her life in Odessa, and despite having two higher educations and a career as a journalist, she now works as a cleaning lady in a hotel.
“It’s not that easy,” Ms. Kryshtafor said, describing the anxieties associated with living in someone else’s home and having to rely on it to meet her and her son’s needs.
“I feel comfortable here,” she said, “but I keep thinking about what will happen in six months.”
Under British policy, families agree to host Ukrainians for six months and their visas are valid for up to three years. The Kryshtafors will need to find their own spot, unless the sponsors allow them to stay after the initial deal.
To reduce anxiety, mother and son became addicted to chess, which Maxim spent most of his young life playing.
He started playing at the age of 4 and showed promise early on.
Both expressed hope that he could become a grandmaster before he was 12 years old. overthrow the youngest in the world person to achieve a prestigious ranking.
But Mr. Townsend and other chess fans say it’s a long way off. Still, Maxim is clearly experienced, Mr. Townsend said.
“Does this mean that he will someday become a grandmaster, let alone at the age of 12? Not necessarily,” he said.
Still, Maxim does not solve anything. He wakes up at 5am every day to train online before school, and until recently trained online regularly with a Ukrainian grandmaster through the Ukrainian Chess Federation.
So far, his good equipment and hours of training have served him well as he has won competition after competition in England. At the end of July, he and his mother went to Greece for the European Youth Chess Championship, where he won in two categories – rapid and blitz – in his age group.
Like many former Soviet countries, Ukraine has a long tradition of strong chess grandmasters, Mr. Townsend explained, but they are often expected to be completely dedicated to the game from a young age.
“You should see this place where chess is taken much more seriously than here,” Mr. Townsend said. Parents place young children in strict training programs and the school often gives way to chess.
“It’s such a grassroots, culturally different approach to playing chess,” Ms. Townsend said. As a distraction from chess, she enjoyed showing Maxim how to cook, taking him on nature walks, and building with Lego pieces.
But Maxim still devotes most of his time to chess, and Mr. Townsend tries to help him participate in local tournaments.
On a recent Saturday morning, he took Maxim and Miss Kryshtafor to a Quaker school in York for a competition of 120 boys aged 7 to 18. moving parts.
Some of the children were so small that when they sat, their feet dangled off the floor. Maxim’s sneakers barely touched her.
He sat squirming slightly as the organizers rattled off the rules in English. He understood little of what was said, but he knows how to play. His first match ended in less than a minute.
He ran into the hall, where Madame Kryshtafor was waiting, and embraced her. After the next match, Maxim again ran to his mother.
“Too simple,” he said with a smile. “I checkmate.”
Before the fifth match, Maxim pressed his forehead against his mother, and she whispered words of encouragement. His opponent, an older boy, arrived shortly before the start of the game.
Maxim rested his chin on his hand and smiled until he suddenly realized that he had made a mistake. He tugged at the tufts of his hair, twirling it around his fingers. He eventually lost to the boy, and after they shook hands, he wiped the tears from his eyes.
Maxim eventually took second place in the competition. By the end, he was more interested in interacting with a group of children who organized a game of tags in the street.
His long hair flew behind him as one of the children chased after him.
“He’s just a child,” his mother said, watching him frolic. “He works so hard on chess that sometimes you forget he’s just a kid.”