It doesn’t fit two of each creature, but can get 11 of them through flooding.

The only Sherpa Ark off-road vehicle in the US is for sale on the Facebook Marketplace in Wisconsin.

The Ukrainian-made amphibious vehicle is designed for extreme environments, especially swampy and frozen terrains, and is capable of driving on land and over water.

The monster truck features Sherp, which Kanye West owned and drove in a McDonald’s Super Bowl commercial, and has an arc trailer that holds up to 22 passengers and six wheels driven by Sherp.

It is technically a utility task vehicle and is limited to a top speed of 18.6 mph on land, but can float and hit 3.7 mph on water.

Despite being powered by a relatively small 2.4-liter turbodiesel engine with 74 hp and 236 lb-ft, the six-ton ​​machine is more than capable of climbing a 40-degree grade.

Traction can be maximized using a central inflation system, which allows the driver to depressurize its five-foot tires from the cabin to increase the contact patch on slippery surfaces, then raise it for firmer terrain.

The Arc Trailer also enables a unique feature that lifts the front of the vehicle to help overcome obstacles higher than five feet, while its overall length means it can cross ditches that are 6.5 feet across.

In addition to the many owned by Kanye West, there are many Sherps in the US, but this is the only Sherp Ark in the country right now. The seller has Listed for $400,000But he told Fox News Digital he would consider all offers.