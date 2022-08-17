Ukraine’s separatist leader demands North Korea’s cooperation; 44,000 Russian Soldiers Lost: Live Updates

A Donbas separatist leader sent a message to leader Kim Jong Un asking for his cooperation, amid signs that North Korea might consider sending workers for resettlement projects in Russian-held areas of Ukraine.

Only a few countries have recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, the territories that make up the eastern Donbas region, and North Korea is one of them.

The Asian country has signaled it is reviewing plans to send workers for resettlement projects in those regions that are running afoul of UN Security Council sanctions. America has criticized such possibilities.

In his messages, Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin expressed hope that his Moscow-backed republic and North Korea can achieve “equally beneficial bilateral cooperation” in the interests of their people, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said on Wednesday.

North Korea has consistently blamed the U.S. for the crisis in Ukraine, saying the West’s “hegemonic policy” justifies Russian force to defend itself.

Latest from Invasion:Sign up for the Ukraine-Russia crisis email

Latest Developments:

► The General Staff of Ukraine reported 44,100 Russian soldiers Ukraine has died since Russia first attacked on February 24. Russia also lost 1,886 tanks, 4,162 armored fighting vehicles, 792 drones and 233 aircraft, the staff said.

► Russian occupiers have abducted Svitlana Korotun, the mayor of Varkhni Rohachik, a village community in Kherson Oblast, a Ukrainian province north of Crimea. Yuriy Sobolevsky, first deputy speaker of the regional assembly, said on Wednesday that Korotan was taken from his home to an undisclosed location because he refused to cooperate with the Russians.

► Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to avoid Russian army military bases and ammunition storage facilities as daily reports of explosions continued in Russian-held areas.

A war in Ukraine is not possible, defense minister says

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said he did not consider the option to “freeze” the conflict in Ukraine, as it did when it happened. Russia occupied Donbass, is possible. “An option to reduce activity depending on the season is possible. Modern warfare is a war of resources. Resources, of course, are running out on both sides, and accordingly, each side needs time to recover,” Reznikov told VOA.

Reznikov said he does not expect what people call a conflict to stabilize, “because it is not a conflict. This is a war. A battle for survival. And we will defend ourselves to survive.”

Russian military recruits mercenaries from Central Asia to fight in Ukraine

The main directorate of the intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the aim of the Russian military leadership is to recruit mercenaries from Central Asian countries, in order to cope with the lack of Russian citizens willing to fight.

“The Kremlin leadership is increasingly trying to maintain the possibility of creating new reserves, at least partially. Attracts foreign nationals To the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” read a translated telegram message.

Meanwhile four battalions Composition in Chechnya Preparing to fight in Ukraine. The groups are mainly made up of local youth abducted by Chechen security forces who are threatened with prison terms if they do not participate in the war against Ukraine, news outlet Channel 5 reported.

Russia has blamed the sabotage for the ‘state of emergency’ in Crimea

Large explosions and fires erupted in Crimea on Tuesday, forcing 3,000 residents to flee their homes as the war in Ukraine appears to be spreading to the peninsula, which has been held by Russia since 2014. Officials said two people were injured.

The Russian Defense Ministry blamed “sabotage” for the explosion at a military warehouse near Zankoya. Power lines, a power plant, a railway track and several residential buildings were damaged, the ministry said in a statement obtained by Russian news outlet Kommersant. The explosions were described as diversions.

Another fire was reported at a power substation, but officials did not indicate whether it was related to the ammunition explosions. “We are in a state of emergency,” said Sergei Aksenov, the Russian leader of the Crimean administration.

Contributed by: Associated Press