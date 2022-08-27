New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Ukraine’s nuclear company Energoatom said on Saturday that the risk of a dangerous hydrogen or radioactive leak at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has increased following damage caused by shelling in recent weeks.

“As a result of periodic firings, power plant infrastructure has been damaged, hydrogen leaks and spewing of radioactive materials, and the risk of fire is high,” the nuclear agency said in a statement.

Shelling at or near the ZNPP has threatened Ukraine’s nuclear security in recent weeks, and officials have warned that damage to Europe’s largest nuclear plant could trigger a disaster bigger than the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Two plant reactors were disconnected from the power grid earlier this week after power lines were damaged by shelling and emergency protection systems were activated.

Ukrainian workers – who have continued to operate the site despite Russian occupation since March – were able to restore a “stable power supply” to the plant on Saturday and reconnect it to Ukraine’s power grid.

Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the damage to the nuclear power plant, but Kyiv and the international community have argued that the threat of a nuclear disaster remains as long as Russian forces continue to occupy the Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

“The presence of Russian forces, their weapons, equipment and explosives at the power plant, poses serious threats to the safe operation of the ZNPP,” Energoatom said on Saturday.

The nuclear agency said the Russian military had “increased pressure” on Ukrainian personnel operating the site “to prevent them from disclosing evidence of crimes committed by traders at the plant and its use as a military base.”

Reports began to emerge on Saturday that Russian forces had “tortured” the plant’s staff ahead of a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency as the UN tries to secure the site.

“Ukraine calls on the world community to take immediate measures to force Russia to liberate ZNPP and transfer the power plant to our country’s control for the benefit of the security of the whole world,” Energoetam said.