Ukraine’s energy minister warned on Monday that “the world is once again on the brink of a nuclear disaster” after heavy fire brought down the last transmission line of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

In a written message shared on Facebook on Monday, Ukrainian Energy Secretary German Galushchenko said most of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission had left the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, as the station “has gone down again.”

“The last line connecting to the power system of Ukraine – LEP 330 kW ZATES – Ferosplavna – was separated by fire caused by shelling,” Galushchenko wrote. “Repairing any lines is now impossible – there are combat operations around the station.”

“The world is once again on the brink of nuclear disaster,” he added. “Abolishing the occupation of the UPP and creating a demilitarized zone around it is the only way to ensure nuclear security.”

Energotom, the facility’s operator, said in a statement that Russian forces had continued “intense shelling” of the area around Zaporizhia in recent days.

“This is a real, dangerous situation. It’s not just Ukrainians who are concerned about it,” Rebecca Koffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) intelligence officer, told Fox News Digital. “For the past several months international experts in nuclear safety have been concerned. Structurally the plant is in the last stage of deterioration.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN watchdog, said last Saturday that the plant had lost the last main line to the grid, but was still sending power to the grid through a reserve line. Monday’s developments came a day before United Nations inspectors were due to report on their efforts to avert a potential disaster at Russia’s war-torn Ukrainian site.

The Russian military earlier on Monday accused Ukrainian forces of “provocation” at the plant, which is in Russian-administered territory.

“This is part of the Russians’ asymmetric warfare — about a week after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, they seized the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” Koffler said. “The idea is not necessarily to create a nuclear disaster because it would be bad for Russia even if it was close, but the idea is two-fold – the first threat is to hang the sword over the heads of Ukrainians and Europeans of this potential radiation, nuclear spill. But then the second, practical reason is This is a power cut for Ukrainians in winter because this plant supplies about 20% of electricity.”

“The Russians are using this plant as cover to attack the Ukrainians, and when the Ukrainians shell — nobody inadvertently targets those reactors, nobody wants that, but the result is that the plant is damaged,” Koffler added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that Kiev’s military targeted the area of ​​the plant with drones on Sunday, which the Russian military said it was able to shoot down.

This winter Ukraine’s Zelenskiy accused Russia of ‘preparing a decisive energy attack on all Europeans’

The ministry said Ukrainian forces fired on the neighboring town of Enrhodar twice overnight.

Both sides have accused Kremlin forces of endangering the plant since early March. Ukrainian employees of the plant keep it running.

In a dangerous mission, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency traveled through war zones to reach the plant last week.

Four out of six UN Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have completed their work and left the site, Ukraine’s state nuclear power plant operator Energoatom said on Monday. The two experts are expected to remain at the plant permanently, Energoetam said.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak praised the IAEA’s decision to release some experts to the plant.

“Now there are Russian troops who do not understand what is happening, do not properly assess the risks,” Podolyak said.

“There are a lot of our workers there, who want some kind of protection, people from the international community are standing by them and telling (the Russian army): ‘Don’t touch these people, let them work,'” he added.

UN observers are due to brief the Security Council on Tuesday about what they learned during their visit. In the midst of a grinding war, strangling the energy market, the plant is largely crippled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.