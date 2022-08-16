Ukraine strikes again in Crimea, challenging Russian takeover of the peninsula

But in recent weeks, explosions have repeatedly occurred on the peninsula. And on July 31, Russia canceled Navy Day celebrations in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol after six people were injured in a makeshift drone attack.

Last week, a series of explosions at a military airfield in southern Crimea destroyed much of the military equipment and ammunition of the 43rd Naval Aviation Regiment of the Black Sea Fleet, and vacationers rushed for cover. The attack, according to a Ukrainian official, was carried out in part by special forces working with local guerrillas.

At least two civilians were injured in Tuesday’s attack, while power lines, railroad tracks and houses were damaged in multiple explosions in the village of Mayskoye, Russian officials said. Up to 3,000 people were evacuated from the area, and local residents in Crimea said authorities had issued a “terror alert yellow” and were searching people at the entrance to parks and public buildings.

An analysis by The New York Times of several photos and videos shows a large fire raging west of Mayskoye on Tuesday, with a satellite image showing smoke rising from the same location. Videos filmed by bystanders before the explosions and verified by The Times show military vehicles parked in a nearby village, including what appear to be mobile multiple rocket launchers with the letter Z Russia uses to designate its forces.

A transformer substation in the town of Dzhankoy was also on fire about 11 km from the site of the explosions. The reason is unclear, but it is located near another location where hundreds of Russian military vehicles were filmed weeks earlier.