Ukraine strikes again in Crimea, challenging Russian takeover of the peninsula

ODESSA, Ukraine — Russian warships patrol the coast of Crimea, and Russian warplanes fly from its territory, which has been turned into a fortress during eight years of occupation. President Vladimir Putin called Crimea is a “sacred place”, “holy land” of Russia, and one of its main advisers warned that in the event of an attack on the peninsula, Ukraine is waiting for “Judgment Day”.
But lately, Ukraine has exposed the Kremlin’s bluff. Massive explosions rocked a makeshift Russian munitions depot in Crimea on Tuesday, the latest in a series of clandestine Ukrainian attacks on the Black Sea peninsula, which Putin illegally annexed in 2014 and is now used as a vital foothold for Russian military operations. invasion.
A senior Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity when discussing the operation, said an elite Ukrainian military unit operating behind enemy lines was responsible for the bombings. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the episode was “an act of sabotage,” an important recognition that the war is spreading over what the Kremlin considers Russian territory.
The attacks in Crimea highlight Ukraine’s increasingly aggressive military tactics as the government in Kyiv relies on Western long-range weapons and special forces to strike deep in the rear, disrupt Russian supply lines and counter Russia’s materiel advantage. They are also a growing problem for Mr. Putin, as Crimea’s security is key to Russia’s military effort as well as Mr. Putin’s political position at home.
No action taken by Mr. Putin during his 22-year rule has evoked more pro-Kremlin euphoria among Russians than his largely bloodless annexation of Crimea, an action that bolstered his image as the leader who resurrected Russia as a great power.
And ahead of a full-scale invasion last winter, Mr. Putin repeatedly cited Crimea as the focus of what he described as an existential security threat posed by Ukraine, warning that Ukraine’s Western-backed efforts to regain control of the peninsula by force could spark a direct war between Russia and NATO.
Until this month, Crimea seemed well protected from Ukrainian attacks. Even the most modern weapons systems of Ukraine do not have a range of destruction of military targets, and its aircraft are not capable of penetrating Russian air defenses on the peninsula.
But in recent weeks, explosions have repeatedly occurred on the peninsula. And on July 31, Russia canceled Navy Day celebrations in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol after six people were injured in a makeshift drone attack.
Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Last week, a series of explosions at a military airfield in southern Crimea destroyed much of the military equipment and ammunition of the 43rd Naval Aviation Regiment of the Black Sea Fleet, and vacationers rushed for cover. The attack, according to a Ukrainian official, was carried out in part by special forces working with local guerrillas.
At least two civilians were injured in Tuesday’s attack, while power lines, railroad tracks and houses were damaged in multiple explosions in the village of Mayskoye, Russian officials said. Up to 3,000 people were evacuated from the area, and local residents in Crimea said authorities had issued a “terror alert yellow” and were searching people at the entrance to parks and public buildings.
An analysis by The New York Times of several photos and videos shows a large fire raging west of Mayskoye on Tuesday, with a satellite image showing smoke rising from the same location. Videos filmed by bystanders before the explosions and verified by The Times show military vehicles parked in a nearby village, including what appear to be mobile multiple rocket launchers with the letter Z Russia uses to designate its forces.
A transformer substation in the town of Dzhankoy was also on fire about 11 km from the site of the explosions. The reason is unclear, but it is located near another location where hundreds of Russian military vehicles were filmed weeks earlier.
Even before these bombings, there were signs that people on the peninsula, a popular holiday destination, were either moving or feeling insecure enough to leave. A record 38,000 vehicles drove in both directions on Monday on the 19-kilometer bridge connecting Crimea and Russia, the state news agency TASS reported. informed.
“The queue these days to leave Crimea for Russia across the bridge proves that the vast majority of citizens of the terrorist state already understand or at least feel that Crimea does not belong to them,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address . .
What we consider before using anonymous sources.
How do the sources know the information? What is their motivation to tell us? Have they proven reliable in the past? Can we confirm the information? Even when these questions are satisfied, The Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The reporter and at least one editor know the identity of the source.
Ukrainian leaders have not publicly claimed responsibility for any of the recent bombings, maintaining a policy of official ambiguity about attacks far behind the front lines. But Mr. Zelenskiy and one of his advisers, Mikhail Podolyak, seem to have hinted at Ukraine’s involvement.
“Reminder: the Crimea of a normal country is the Black Sea, mountains, recreation and tourism, and the Russian-occupied Crimea is explosions of warehouses and a high risk of death for invaders and thieves,” Mr. Podolyak. tweeted. “Demilitarization in action”.
Mr. Zelenskiy praised those helping the Ukrainian intelligence services and special forces and warned civilians in Russian-held territory to stay away from Russian military installations. “The causes of explosions in the occupied territory can be different, very different,” he said, “but they all lead to damage for the Russian military.
After Mr. Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russian troops moved north from Crimea and quickly seized much of southern Ukraine, including the Kherson region, which Russian troops control almost entirely. Russia is now using Crimea to move troops and supplies, as well as to provide air and logistical support to its forces in Kherson and neighboring Zaporizhia region, where Ukraine has attacked Russian supply lines and is threatening a major counteroffensive.
Pavel Luzin, an independent Russian military analyst, said that “Russia’s capabilities on the battlefield are limited” by Ukraine’s attacks in Crimea.
“He cannot seize the initiative because there are not enough resources,” he said of the Russian military. “Crimea is the only way to support the grouping of troops in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Otherwise, this grouping of troops does not exist.”
Now the question is how Russia responds to the attacks. In April, the Russian Ministry of Defense warned that in response to future Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, it would target “decision-making centers” in the capital, Kyiv.
In July, Dmitry A. Medvedev, deputy chairman of Putin’s security council and former president, said that in the event of a Ukrainian attack on Crimea, “the day of judgment will come for everyone there at the same time. ”
In the aftermath of Tuesday’s bombings, some pro-Kremlin commentators urged the military to carry out those threats. Andrey Klishas, a senior MP from Putin’s United Russia party, said on social media that “Russia’s retaliatory strikes must be very convincing.”
“This is about protecting our sovereignty,” he wrote.
But Mr. Putin, who spoke at a security conference in Moscow via video link on Tuesday hours after the morning’s blasts in Crimea, made no mention of the attack. He said Russia was ready for a long war even if many more Ukrainians died, echoing his frequent argument that Western-allied Ukraine posed an existential threat to Russia. The West, he said in his speech, is using Ukrainians as “cannon fodder” in its conflict with Russia.
“The situation in Ukraine shows that the US is trying to prolong this conflict,” he said.
With little movement on the battlefield last month, Western analysts say the Kremlin has attempted to consolidate its control over the occupied territories in an attempt to replicate the process of illegal annexation it carried out in Crimea in 2014. Russian forces and their proxies have arrested hundreds of people, handed out Russian passports, replaced the currency with rubles, and rerouted the internet through Russian servers, putting pressure on Ukraine to thwart this work.
Two explosions in occupied Melitopol interrupted pro-Kremlin television on Tuesday, according to ousted Ukrainian mayor Ivan Fyodorov. Details of the explosions could not be independently confirmed, and it was not immediately clear who was responsible. But Mr. Fedorov said the episode underlined that the opposition to Russian-established authority would continue.
“The population of Melitopol is holding out, and the resistance forces will neutralize everything,” which the Kremlin-backed regime has imposed, he said.
In addition to strengthening and defending their positions in southern Ukraine, Russian troops continue to shell Ukrainian cities and defensive positions for hundreds of miles in northern and eastern Ukraine.
In northeastern Kharkiv, Russian shells hit roads, hit infrastructure and destroyed other buildings in five of the city’s nine districts, according to mayor Igor Terekhov.
He said it had been “long” since Russian troops had been hitting so many different parts of the city at the same time. The number of victims is still being specified.
Michael Schwirtz reported from Odessa, Ukraine, and Anton Troyanovsky from Berlin. Mark Santora provided reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine, and Cora Engelbrecht from London and Christian Tribert from New York.