Ukraine seeks security treaty to formalize support for allies during war

While Russia may be retreating in northeastern Ukraine, the government in Kyiv has once again signaled that it is looking beyond the current war for long-term security guarantees from Western allies, including Canada, while it waits to join NATO.

These guarantees will include substantial arms supplies, military training, and mandatory defense commitments, the formalized expansion of military support that Ukraine is now receiving.

A report commissioned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and co-authored by former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen and Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak was presented in Kyiv on Tuesday.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stands on Independence Square on Independence Day on August 24. (Press Service of the President of Ukraine/Reuters)

The goal, the report says, is to prevent another Russian invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin used Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO as an excuse to launch an invasion last winter.

The new report does not explicitly dismiss the country’s ambitions to join NATO, a Western military alliance whose members pledge to treat an attack on one member as an attack on all.

“Membership in both NATO and the EU will strengthen Ukraine’s security in the long term,” the report says. “The guarantees outlined today do not in any way undermine these goals, but will ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to defend itself under any circumstances.”

Earlier this year, the European Union put Ukraine on the path to membership. NATO made it clear 14 years ago that it was interested in Ukraine becoming a member, but has since said that the country does not meet all the criteria.

‘One-time’ security commitments are not enough: Kyiv

While Ukraine’s membership in the alliance continues to be debated, the report recommends the creation of what it calls the Kyiv Security Pact.

The treaty, the report says, will involve a core group of allies that “will make clear commitments to support Ukraine’s armed forces, while the broader group will provide non-military guarantees based on sanctions mechanisms.”

The report defines this core group of allies as the US, UK, Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, and Turkey, as well as the Nordic, Baltic, and Central European countries—in other words, most of NATO.

Zelensky’s government has been asking allies for security guarantees ahead of last winter’s invasion. At some point in the spring, he hinted that the country might want to abandon the idea of ​​joining NATO.

In a statement, Yermak said the interim step of the treaty is necessary to ensure Ukraine’s future security because impromptu support throughout the war is not a sustainable model.

“With the help of allies, Ukraine is successfully resisting this onslaught,” he added.

“However, it should be noted that decisions often had to be made ad-hoc and the development of mechanisms for this assistance required a lot of time, which is always lacking in war and which is bought with pain, blood and lives.”

The report says that Ukraine needs resources “to maintain a significant defensive force capable of countering the armed forces and paramilitaries of the Russian Federation.”

The report also says it also needs “multi-decade efforts to sustainably invest in Ukraine’s military-industrial base,” along with weapons and intelligence support from allies.

Ukraine also wants intensive combat exercises and joint exercises to take place under the flags of the European Union and NATO.

Rasmussen, who was NATO Secretary General from 2009 to 2014, said that the adoption of such a treaty would send a powerful signal to Russia and show the Ukrainian people that they have the right partners in the West.

Fortress Ukraine

“It is only now that the Ukrainians are demonstrating on the front lines that, with the right resources, they can defeat Russia on the battlefield,” Rasmussen said in a statement accompanying the report.

“Ukrainians are demonstrating the will to fight, and the democratic world must continue to provide them with the means to fight. When this war is over, we must ensure that Russia never invades Ukraine again.”

Some military analysts say that – whether or not it joins NATO – post-war Ukraine should become a “stronghold” in its own right.

All experts agree that the war will continue for some time to come, although the success of the recent counter-offensive suggests that Ukraine could effectively push Russia out of its territory.

“Nothing seems impossible anymore. Or should I say not impossible, but implausible,” said Dominique Harel, head of the department of Ukrainian studies at the University of Ottawa.

A Ukrainian soldier in Izyum, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Ukrainian troops stepped up pressure on retreating Russian forces, pushing deeper into occupied territory and forcing more Kremlin troops to flee. (Konstantin Liberov/Associated Press)

While the war has at various times been described as a “stalemate” or “frozen conflict”, he said that “no longer applies” to eastern Ukraine.

That assessment was shared by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, which said on Sunday that Russia had suffered a major defeat.

“Ukraine has turned the tide of this war in its favor,” the institute’s daily report says.

“Kyiv is likely to increasingly dictate the location and nature of major hostilities, and Russia will increasingly inappropriately respond to the growing physical and psychological pressure of Ukraine in successive military campaigns, unless Moscow finds a way to seize the initiative.”