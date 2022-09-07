New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Ukrainian officials say Russian gunfire took place in the vicinity of Ukraine’s Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant The furor continues despite Tuesday’s International Atomic Energy Agency report warning of potential “catastrophic” damage at the site.

The city of Nikopol, on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River, was fired upon by rockets and heavy artillery from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, regional governor Valentin Reznichenko said on Wednesday.

“(The plant) has fires, blackouts and other things that force us to prepare the local population for the consequences of a nuclear threat,” Reznichenko said. In recent days, officials have distributed iodine tablets to residents to protect them in case of a radiation leak.

Reports of the firing, which could not be independently verified by The Associated Press, came a day after IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. A report was submitted Warning to the United Nations about the possible danger of nuclear sites from firing.

“We’re playing with fire and something very, very catastrophic could happen,” Grossi said.

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog agency called on Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the plant.

Neither Moscow nor Kyiv officials would immediately commit to the idea of ​​a security zone, saying more details of the proposal were needed.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of targeting the nuclear power plant, although the IAEA report did not specify who was responsible for the attacks on the ZNPP.

The shooting around the plant and the fire that took it offline on Monday have experts worried about a possible nuclear disaster at the plant, one of the world’s ten largest nuclear power plants.

Experts say its reactors are designed to protect against incidents such as natural disasters and plane crashes, but leaders around the world have called for combat defenses because of the threat of disaster.

“Let’s seize this fundamental opportunity for peace, security and to protect the population of Ukraine and beyond,” Grossi said Tuesday as he called for a security zone around the plant.

Rebecca Koffler, a former US DIA intelligence officer focused on Russia and author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America,” told Fox News Digital that the ZNPP supplies Ukraine with 20% of its energy and that Russia would benefit strategically if it did. Should be taken offline for long periods to go into winter.

“Temporarily canceling the ZNPP by disconnecting it from the Ukrainian power grid and reconnecting it to the Russian grid would allow Russia to take control of it, so they can keep power in Russian-controlled regions and keep it on and off in other regions of Ukraine,” Koffler said. “This is part of an asymmetric strategy to pressure Ukraine’s civilian population to reduce their willingness to fight and surrender.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report