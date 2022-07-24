New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Ukrainian soldiers who lost limbs fighting to defend their country from Russian aggression over the past few months have arrived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where they will be fitted with artificial limbs.

Five Ukrainian soldiers arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Saturday and was greeted by dozens of Ukrainian-Americans and others, who sang Ukraine’s national anthem.

Well-wishers also held signs reading “Heroes Welcome” with balloons reflecting Ukraine’s iconic blue and yellow.

Minneapolis’ FOX 9 reports that the trip was initiated by Yaakov Gradinar of Minneapolis Prosthetist Limb Lab, a Rochester-based prosthetics service.

“We started thinking about how we could help Ukraine from Minnesota … instead of sitting around and talking about it, we decided (we could help),” Gredinar said. “Losing a limb is like losing a close friend or family member. It’s physically and mentally exhausting. In war, you’re even more crippled.”

Gradinar then teamed up with the Protease Foundation, a local organization that started a campaign to provide prosthetics to Ukrainians.

The project, called Prosthetics for Ukrainians, has helped Ukrainian children, soldiers and citizens who have moved to the United States receive free prosthetics.

“The war shook us all, affected us all,” foundation president Yuri Aroshidze told KSTP through an interpreter. “There are many soldiers who have lost their limbs, but there are also many civilians and children who have lost their limbs and we are trying to help as many people as we can.”

Gradinar and Aroshidze have coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security to obtain documents, visas and necessary travel arrangements for the Ukrainians.

“It took us two months to get permission to bring people to America to get prosthetics,” Aroshidze told the outlet.

One of the Ukrainians who landed at MSP International Airport was in a wheelchair and told FOX 9 he lost both of his legs fighting in Ukraine and is grateful for the opportunity to receive prosthetics.

“I want to show people that without legs…the world doesn’t end. I want to continue my sports and live,” Danielo, 21, said. Other amputees are of the same age.

Russia first invaded Ukraine on February 24. 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in this battle.