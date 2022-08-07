Ukraine, Russia exchange accusations after missile attack near nuclear power plant

But Ukraine insisted that Russia was to blame. During a Sunday program on national television, Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, said there was only a three-second delay between the firing and landing of each projectile, evidence he said the attack was carried out by nearby Russian troops.

Since invading Ukraine in February, Russia has made it a priority to seize critical infrastructure such as power plants, ports, transport and agricultural storage and manufacturing facilities. He also targeted infrastructure in Ukrainian hands.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian intelligence agency, said Russia was shelling the Zaporizhia facility to destroy infrastructure and damage power lines that supply electricity to Ukraine’s national grid, and ultimately cut off electricity in the south of the country. There was no independent confirmation of his claim.

Mr. Yusov reported on Telegram that Russian forces had also planted mines on the plant’s power units.

Security concerns in Zaporozhye have been on the rise since March, when a fire broke out in one of its buildings during fighting as Russian forces took control. Ukrainian authorities say Russian troops have been storing weapons, including artillery, at the plant ever since; in recent weeks they have begun bombarding Nikopol from its territory.

Updated Aug. January 7, 2022 2:00 pm ET

Ukraine has also accused Russia of staging nuclear plant explosions to worry Ukraine’s European allies on nuclear security issues and possibly dissuade them from further arming Ukraine.