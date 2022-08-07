Ukraine, Russia exchange accusations after missile attack near nuclear power plant

On Sunday, Ukraine accused Russian forces of jeopardizing a seized nuclear power plant, saying a catastrophic radiation leak was “miraculously averted” after missiles fell on the compound. It was the latest threat to Europe’s largest nuclear facility, where fighting in the southern region raised fears of a major accident.
Rockets fired on Saturday night hit a spent fuel dry storage facility containing 174 casks, each containing 24 spent nuclear fuel assemblies, Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom said. One person was injured by shrapnel and many windows were damaged in an attack that a pro-Russian regional official attributed to Ukrainian forces.
Russian forces have controlled the Zaporozhye plant since March, using it as a base for artillery shelling of the Ukrainian-controlled city of Nikopol across the Dnieper River for the past month. Saturday’s assault included a salvo of rockets that Ukrainian officials said damaged 47 apartment buildings and houses, adding that Ukraine was unable to respond to the attacks for fear a counterattack would cause a radiation catastrophe.
The stakes became clearer on Saturday night.
“Apparently, they were aiming specifically at containers with spent fuel, which are stored in the open air near the shelling site,” Energoatom said in a Telegram message. The report said that three of the site’s radiation detection monitors were damaged, making it “currently impossible” to detect and respond to a radiation leak in a timely manner.
“Risks of hydrogen leakage and radioactive spraying remain, as well as a high fire hazard,” the nuclear energy company said in a statement.
The fighting, along with the Russian occupation of part of the station and the stress on the workers of the station, prompted Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, responsible for UN nuclear safety, warn last week that “all principles of nuclear safety have been violated.”
Conditions at the plant are “out of control,” he added in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Russia hit back at Ukraine’s claims on Sunday. The head of the pro-Russian administration in Zaporozhye, Yevhen Balitsky, wrote on the Telegram messenger that Ukrainian forces used a Uragan cargo rocket — a type of cluster weapon — to fire at a spent fuel depot and damage administrative buildings. . The Russian Defense Ministry had previously blamed Ukraine for the attack on the plant, saying on Thursday that Ukraine carried out an artillery strike on it.
But Ukraine insisted that Russia was to blame. During a Sunday program on national television, Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, said there was only a three-second delay between the firing and landing of each projectile, evidence he said the attack was carried out by nearby Russian troops.
Since invading Ukraine in February, Russia has made it a priority to seize critical infrastructure such as power plants, ports, transport and agricultural storage and manufacturing facilities. He also targeted infrastructure in Ukrainian hands.
Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian intelligence agency, said Russia was shelling the Zaporizhia facility to destroy infrastructure and damage power lines that supply electricity to Ukraine’s national grid, and ultimately cut off electricity in the south of the country. There was no independent confirmation of his claim.
Mr. Yusov reported on Telegram that Russian forces had also planted mines on the plant’s power units.
Security concerns in Zaporozhye have been on the rise since March, when a fire broke out in one of its buildings during fighting as Russian forces took control. Ukrainian authorities say Russian troops have been storing weapons, including artillery, at the plant ever since; in recent weeks they have begun bombarding Nikopol from its territory.
Ukraine has also accused Russia of staging nuclear plant explosions to worry Ukraine’s European allies on nuclear security issues and possibly dissuade them from further arming Ukraine.
The danger that a factory can pose to an entire continent is yet another example of how war can strike parts of the world far beyond the battlefield.
Since the Russian invasion, Ukrainian grain has virtually disappeared from the world market, driving up world food prices and putting millions of people at risk of starvation. The five-month shortage has only begun to ease after a deal was struck last month to allow Ukrainian agricultural produce to leave embargoed ports.
As part of the deal, four ships sailed from Ukrainian ports on Sunday carrying more than 160,000 metric tons, or about 176,000 U.S. tons, of sunflower oil, corn and meal, the UN said. But experts warn that a global food crisis could last for years due to the ongoing effects of various wars, the Covid-19 pandemic and extreme weather worsened by climate change.
The war in Ukraine also pushed the world into all-too-familiar Cold War politics, with the United States and its Western allies united against Russia, China and other countries, bringing many less powerful nations between them.
The division was once again exposed Sunday when Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken arrived in South Africa, becoming the third senior US official to visit Africa in two weeks. Mr. Blinken’s visit followed an abusive tour of African countries by his Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov, during which Mr. Lavrov cleared himself of blame for the food shortage.
There are no reports of a radiation leak in Zaporozhye yet. But the prospect of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake land in the Kherson region, which lies southwest of Zaporozhye, is also adding to the instability around the plant.
Ukraine was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chernobyl reactor fire in the country’s north, which spread deadly radiation throughout the region and put Europe at risk.
Chernobyl has also seen fighting this year. But Mr. Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency said he was much more worried about Zaporozhye, noting that while his agency was able to recover sensors and resume regular checks at Chernobyl, Russian occupation and continued shelling of Zaporozhye prevented the watchdog from accessing key parts. its reactors.
According to Energoatom, the Russian occupation of the station has put intense pressure on its employees, as Russian forces hunting the saboteurs subjected them to harsh interrogations, including electric shocks, Ukrainian officials say. The exiled mayor of the nearby city of Energodar, Dmitry Orlov, said some workers were missing and at least one of them had been killed.
Acute stress, Ukrainian officials warn, increases the likelihood that employees will make some kind of mistake that could lead to an accident.
Matthew Mpouk Bigg, Emma Bubola as well as Ruth McLean made a report.