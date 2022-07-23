Ukraine: Russia attacks Ukrainian port despite grain deal; 2 Americans die in Donbas, report says

Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa, hours after Moscow and Kiev signed a deal to resume grain exports from there, one of the latest attacks in Ukraine’s ongoing war.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned Saturday’s strike as a “spit in the face” for Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the deal.

“It took Russia less than 24 hours to launch a missile attack on the port of Odessa, breaking its promises and undermining its commitments to the UN and Turkey under the Istanbul Agreement,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said. “In case of non-compliance, Russia will bear full responsibility for the global food crisis.”

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink termed the attack as “humiliating”. and condemned Russia for continuing to “weaponize food”.

The port’s infrastructure was hit by two Russian caliber cruise missiles and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others, the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command said. It did not specify the damage or say whether the strike resulted in casualties.

► Amid a growing global food crisis, Russia and Ukraine on Friday reached separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations to allow Russia to export grain and fertilizer, officials said. “Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said of the deal on Friday. “A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever.”

► The United States is sending an additional $270 million in security aid to Ukraine, White House spokesman John Kirby said Friday. The latest package includes Phoenix Ghost drones, medium-range rocket systems as well as ammunition and anti-armor systems. More help will be announced “in the not too distant future,” Kirby said.

Zelensky met the US delegation in Kiev

A delegation of House members met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday in a show of solidarity with the nation.

The delegation was led by Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash. was done by, who was the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. Representative. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., Alyssa Slotkin, D-Mich., Mickey Sherrill, DNJ. And Mike Quigley, D-Ill., also met with the Ukrainian leader.

inside A statement was issued after his visitThe delegation said their visit “highlights how deeply Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has failed to achieve its goals.”

“Putin’s aggression has brought Ukraine and other democratic countries in Europe closer together, not torn them apart,” the statement read.

Zelensky thanked the US for its bilateral support of Ukraine and condemned Russia’s recent acts of aggression, namely striking a Ukrainian grain port just hours after signing an agreement to allow exports to resume. In a statement on Saturday.

“This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to implement it,” Zelensky said.

2 Americans killed in Ukraine: Report

Two US citizens fighting for Ukraine have died in the country’s Donbas region, ABC News reported on Friday.

“We are in contact with the families and are providing all possible consular assistance,” a State Department spokeswoman said, according to ABC News. “Out of respect for the families at this difficult time, we have nothing further.”

At least two other American volunteer fighters have been killed in Ukraine since the war with Russia began in February.

The State Department confirmed in June that Stephen Zabylski, 52, had died in Ukraine, although it did not say when or how he died. However, an obituary Published in The Recorder newspaper His hometown of Amsterdam, New York, said he died on May 15 “while fighting in the village of Dorozhniank, Ukraine.”

In April, Willie Cancel, 22, became the first US citizen killed in combat in Ukraine. Cancel’s mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN that Cancel was hired through a private military contracting company, and when war broke out in Ukraine, he agreed to fight.

EU condemns new additions to Russia’s list of ‘unfriendly’ nations

The European Union on Friday condemned Russia’s choice to add five EU nations to its list of “unfriendly” countries.

The EU member states – Greece, Denmark, Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia – were added to the list by the Russian government on Wednesday. According to an EU press release.

“The European Union considers the allegations of unfriendly actions to be baseless and unacceptable, urging Russia to cancel all such listings,” the release read. “This decision is another step by Russia towards increasing tensions with the European Union and its member states.”

Spartz blasted Zelensky again

The first and only Ukrainian-born US House member – Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind. — again criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for allegedly allowing corruption to grow in his leadership as the nation’s war against Russia continues.

“President Zelenskyy must answer to the Ukrainian people why Andriy Yermak (Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine) is creating a dictatorship under the guise of an ongoing war,” she said. Friday’s statement said. “Is this what the Ukrainian people are fighting for?”

Spartz’s earlier comments along similar lines drew criticism from Ukrainian and American officials alike.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement that Spartz should “stop trying to gain additional political capital on baseless speculations on the subject of the war in our country and the suffering of Ukrainians.”

Ukrainian children feel the effects of war

In a recent emotional interview, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska said her 9-year-old son was interested in playing the piano, dancing, sports and other hobbies. Now, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he wants to learn how to use a rifle.

“He wants to be a soldier,” she told NBC News. “I can’t bring him back to arts and humanities. He just wants to do martial arts and how to use a rifle.”

The war in Ukraine has displaced more than 8 million people in the country internally, and more than 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine to other countries in the region, according to the United Nations. About 90% of those fleeing are women and children.

At least two children are killed every day in Ukraine, where the nation’s armed forces continue efforts to repel Russia’s invasion. Humanitarian group UNICEF.

Contributed by: Associated Press