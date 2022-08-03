Ukraine proves killing of POWs was a Russian war crime

“We understand what it means to be a prisoner,” Major Nadtochy said in an interview. “We understand that they recycle them, and not in the best way.”

After the explosion, Major Nadtochy said, he struggled to gather information about the state of his troops, but remained largely in the dark. The few soldiers he managed to contact in Olenovka, who were elsewhere on the night of the explosion, said they heard only two blows. He confirmed that the lists of those killed and wounded provided by the Russian government consisted mainly of Azov troops, although he suspected that the Russian authorities were covering up the true extent of the massacre.

“Honestly, nothing surprises me in this war, but somewhere in the depths of my soul there was a hope that after all they are people and can adhere to agreements and rules of warfare,” he said. “But I made sure that these are not people, these are animals.”

The Azov Regiment has become a centerpiece of the Kremlin’s military narrative. Although it is now part of the Ukrainian armed forces, its origins as a strongly nationalist volunteer paramilitary group with ties to right-wing fringes have been used by the Kremlin to falsely portray all of Ukraine as fascist and claim that Russia is engaged in “denazification.” “.

Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the Azov Regiment a terrorist organization, sparking fears in Ukraine that Russian prosecutors could end up indicting captured Azov soldiers for serious crimes and blocking their return to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange.

In response to the appointment, the National Guard of Ukraine issued a statement confirming the place of the Azov Regiment in the chain of command of the Ukrainian armed forces.