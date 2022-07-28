Ukraine prepares for a remarkable return of the football league

FFive months ago, Ukrainian football players could not even afford to think about their sport. The horrors inflicted by the Russian invasion troops did not leave anyone indifferent, and the only thing that mattered was to stay alive, ensuring the same for their loved ones.

Many players have left their clubs for the west of the country, settling in relatively quiet places; some spent whole days hiding underground with their families, and in some cases with teammates. For those who could think about their professional future, the idea of ​​a quick return to competition was unattractive and, as a rule, was even less attractive.

Wherever and whoever you are in Ukraine, these fundamental principles of maintaining the security and defense of the country will continue to prevail over everything else. But on August 23, barring a marked deterioration in the current security situation, something remarkable will happen. Whistles will be blown in Kyiv, Lvov, Uzhgorod and, possibly, Ternopil or Rivne; they will mark the start of a new football season with an act of defiance, cultural preservation and social reconstruction that seemed unthinkable.

Last Monday, representatives of the Ukrainian Football Federation, government ministries and emergency services gathered in Kyiv to discuss protocols that, once signed, should allow the start of the championship. “Holding football competitions during the war is not only a sport,” said Andrei Pavelko, president of the football association. “This is about demonstrating the fearlessness of our people, unbending spirit and striving for inevitable victory. This is a unique initiative in world history: football against war in war, football for peace.”

A poster depicting the players of the Ukrainian national team reads: “Together we are stronger” at the Kyiv metro station, which also serves as a bomb shelter. Photo: Future Publishing/Getty Images

The order of play for the top division has yet to be confirmed and, given the uncertainty on the ground, it may become unclear until the kick-off is close. But the intention is for the usual 16-team format, where 10 teams intend to play home games in the Kyiv area and the rest further west. The games will be played behind closed doors in the presence of a significant military presence. The viability of continuing the game after being interrupted by air raid sirens, a state of affairs that seems inevitable, is one of the issues that needs to be addressed. The second tier is also expected to resume.

Initial suggestions that the league would be hosted, at least in part, in Poland or another neighboring country appear to have been dismissed; It was believed that this was initially the preference of several larger clubs who started European campaigns outside of Ukraine. Among those who vocally opposed the idea was Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih, an ardent patriotic club from Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, who highlighted the “powerful positive information effect” of the domestic game and asked how Premier League teams could look soldiers in the eye. and volunteers of the country, if they went to compete abroad.

Feelings shift towards positive, but, nevertheless, mixed. Players and coaches who spoke to The Guardian were unanimous about enjoying a comeback, but a backdrop of danger is inevitable. “Everyone wants to play: this is what we love, this is our life,” said one player from the top 6 clubs. “But when emotions subside and the mind turns on, you understand that it is not safe and no one gives any guarantees, because there are none other than how to play outside of Ukraine. Then it becomes unclear how to relate to the situation.

A funnel at the entrance to the destroyed stadium Desna Chernihiv. Photo: Sergey Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

For some clubs, the turnover during the war means that building a competitive team will be an achievement. But another sign that things are starting to change is the return of some foreigners from the league. “A significant step for the whole of Ukraine,” this is how the decision of the Croatian defender Dragan Lovrich called Yuri Vernidub, the coach of Kryvbas, who last season coached the Transnistrian Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League before leaving to fight in the Ukrainian army. sign up again with the club. English winger Viv Solomon-Otabor, who previously played for Birmingham and Wigan, has also returned to Rukh Lviv for the season.

This is despite FIFA’s decision that players from abroad can suspend their contracts with Ukrainian clubs until June 30, 2023, meaning they have the right to play elsewhere without being sold. Shakhtar Donetsk, which includes the Brazilians, is seeking damages of 50 million euros to reflect possible lost profits from sales, and has filed documents with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

However, it is a general relief that most of the clubs have survived. Of last season’s Premier League clubs, only Desna Chernihiv and Mariupol will not take part. both have seen their local infrastructure destroyed and intend to return to peacetime. Others are relieved to go back into business and feel like they are working by the ticking of a clock.

“We cannot afford to lose even a year, it will cause such damage to Ukrainian football,” Anton Nazaruk, CEO of Veres Rivne, told the Guardian. “A year is now equal to 10 years of development. Our task is to unite our people in this difficult time, as well as to preserve the sport. Life goes on: we want peace and we play for peace.”

This month friendly matches have been played all over the country, with the obvious exception of areas close to active conflicts, without major hitches. Each club will have its own story behind the upcoming campaign: it could be Metalist Kharkiv, who left their dying hometown and settled in the village of Schastlivoe near the capital; or there is the example of Kyiv’s second-tier club Obolon, who recently emotionally returned to their base in Bucha, where some of the most horrific atrocities known to have been perpetrated by the Russians took place, after going through several rounds of clearance. .

The best-laid plans can change in a second, but a visible demonstration of the transcendent power of football may only take place in a few weeks. “Everyone has a great desire to show that we are alive and will achieve all the goals that we set for ourselves,” Andrey Nedelin, executive director of Metalist, recently said. “Everyone’s eyes are burning to go out on the field and show ordinary fans, ordinary Ukrainians that everything will only get better in our country every day.”