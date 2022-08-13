Ukraine Live Updates: State Sponsor of Terrorism Label to Mark ‘Point of No Return’, Russia Says

A Russian diplomat warned on Friday that the decision by the United States to name Russia a state sponsor of terrorism would mark a “point of no return”.

“It will mean that Washington will have to cross the point of no compensation, with the most serious collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations, to the point of reducing or breaking them,” said Alexander Darchiev, director of the North American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. , told Russian news agency TASS. “The US side has been warned.”

The US Senate passed it Non-Binding Resolution In July, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russia to be labeled a state sponsor of terrorism, but he has not acted on it. This designation is currently held only by North Korea, Syria, Cuba and Iran.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. and Lindsey Graham, RSC. Lawmakers like him have been vocal on the issue, telling CNN on Sunday that if President Joe Biden doesn’t get behind the label, he’ll work to get one. Congress will pass a bill. Usually such designation is made by the State Department.

“I hope the president decides to take this stance willingly, and that he doesn’t take it off the table,” Blumenthal said.

Latest Developments:

►In which three civilians were killed and 13 injured Bombardment of the eastern city of KramatorskThe city council wrote on Telegram Friday, encouraging people to follow the permanent evacuation order.

►Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has, as of Saturday, recorded 464 episodes of Russian war crimes against Ukrainian culture, including the destruction of 139 items of cultural heritage, The agency said in a Telegram statement.

►Gross Domestic Product of Russia contracted 4% in the second quarter of this year, The first full quarter since Russia sent troops to Ukraine, the Russian State Statistics Service said on Friday.

Zelenskyy calls for a ban on European visas for Russians

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the states of the European Union Visa ban for Russian citizensSays inaction would turn Europe into a “supermarket” for the Russians.

“No one can destroy the idea of ​​Europe, our common European values, that is, no one can turn Europe into a supermarket where it does not matter who enters – the main thing is that one only pays for the goods,” he said.

The Ukrainian president said he did not mean that Russians are fleeing the country in search of independence from Russian President Vladimir Putin, but that Russians are seeking tourism who are not fighting their nation’s attacks on Ukraine.

Zelensky First suggested issuing a visa ban In an interview with the Washington Post on Monday.

— she reads

Ukraine Minister Says Russia Blocks Access to Medicines

Ukraine’s health minister has accused Russian authorities of committing a crime against humanity by blocking access to affordable medicine in areas occupied by its forces after invading the country months ago.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said Russian authorities have repeatedly blocked efforts to provide state-subsidized medicine to people in occupied cities, towns and villages.

“During the entire six-month war, Russia has not (allowed) proper humanitarian corridors so that we can provide our own medicines to patients who need them,” Lyashko said late Friday, speaking at the Health Ministry in Kyiv.

“We believe that these actions are being carried out by Russia with intent, and we consider them to be crimes against humanity and war crimes that will be documented and recognized,” the minister said.

Contributed by: Associated Press